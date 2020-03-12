Bieber Fever Spring Production Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: March 5, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch west of Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

265 Yearling Red Angus bulls – $5,624

Excellent sale for the Bieber family on their annual bull sale. This was as deep and consistent set of bulls ever offered by Bieber Red Angus. Every bull that went throught the sale had a new home at the end of the day.

As usual the hospitality of the Bieber family and crew is top notch. The after sale steak and taco salad are worth the trip alone, not to mention bulls that are at the top of the Red Angus breed.

Topping the sale was lot 16, Bieber ROU Spartacus G14, a 1/19 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 x PIE Stockman 4051, epds CED 10 BW -1.8 WW 84 YW 138 Milk 23 to Hansine Ranch Partnership, Ft. Pierre, SD for $50,000.

Lot 1, Bieber Spartacus G555, a 3/19 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 x Hust Chief Saquoya R336. Epds, CED 12 BW -2.5 WW 71 YW 108 Milk 21 sold to Crump Red Angus, Arvada, WY for $40,000.

Lot 6, Bieber RUO Spartacus G06, 1/19 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 x LCC New Chapter A7051. Epds CED 19 BW -2.9 WW 71 YW 108 Milk 26 to Leland Red Angus, Sidney, MT for $30,000.

Lot 40, Bieber Atomic G297, 2/19 son of Bieber CL Atomic C218 x Messmer Packer S008, epds CED 15 BW -1.1 WW 86 YW 141 Milk 13 to S & S Cattle Co., Aberdeen, SD for $17,500.

Lot 2, Bieber Spartacus G610, 3/15 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 x Bieber Rough Rider 10712, epds CED 17 BW -1.6 WW 68 YW 104 Milk 18 selling to Knieble Cattle Co., White City, KS for $15,000.

Lot 33, Bieber CL Spartacus G597, a 3/19 son of Bieber Spartacus A193 x Hust Chief Sequoya R336, epds CED 14 BW -2.9 WW 70 YW 109 Milk 24 to Lazy TV Ranch, Selby, SD for $15,000.

Cattle sold to 21 states to a full house of buyers and many bidding via the internet.