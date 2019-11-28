Bieber Red Angus “Bieber Fever” Fall Production Sale

Bieber Spartacus A193, another home raised Bieber Red Angus Herd sire



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Nov. 14, 2019

Location: At the ranch, Leola, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

40 Coming 2 Year old Red Angus Bulls – $4,462

111 Red Angus Bred Heifers – $2,371

100 Red Angus Bred Cows – $2,371

Commercial Bred Red Angus Heifers – $1,716

It was another very nice sale for the Bieber Family as they held their annual “Bieber Fever” Fall Production Sale. This sale featured a great selection of coming two year old bulls, registered bred cows and heifers and commercial heifers. The commercial bred heifers were sired by and or bred to Bieber Red Angus bulls and from longtime repeat Bieber Red Angus bull buyers.

Some sale highlights include:

Top bulls:

Lot 262, Bieber Right On F630, a 4/18 son of Loosli Right On 423 with epds of CED 14 BW -2.8 WW 59 YW 96 Milk 26 selling to Hall-Pokorny Red Angus, NE for $7,500.

Lot 280, Bieber Federation F677, a 5/18 son of Bieber Federation B544 with epds of CED 6 BW 1.5 WW 68 YW 101 Milk 15 selling to Huber EY Cattle, ND for $7,500.

Lot 273, Bieber Hard Drive F640, a 4/18 son of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 with epds of CED 11 BW -0.2 WW 77 YW 124 Milk 11 to Ammann Red Angus, SD at $7,250.

Lot Lot 264, Bieber Federation F656, a 5/18 son of Bieber Federation B544 with epds of CED 8 BW 0.7 WW 63 YW 92 Milk 15 sold to Dan Beyerlein, KS for $7,000.

Lot 290, Bieber Stockman F496, a 5/18 son of PIE Stockman 4051 with epds of CED 15 BW -2.4 WW 75 YW 119 Milk 20 sold to Wade & Suzie Tucker, SD for $7,000.

Top Bred Cows:

Lot 214, Bieber Ladybird 212D, a 2/16 daughter of Bieber Hard Drive Y120 sold bred to Bieber DC Warhead F120 with a bull calf due 2/2020 sold to Xact Genetics Ranch, TX for $5,250.

Lot 126, Bieber Enchantress 225A, a 3/13 daughter of Bieber Rollin Deep Y118 daughter sold bred to Bieber CL Stockman E119 with a bull calf due 2/2020 went to Adam & Melanie Goodnight, MT for $3,750.

Top Bred Heifers:

Lot 2, Bieber Lass 288F, a 2/18 daughter of 9 Mile Franchise 6305 bred to Bieber Hard Drive due 2/2020 sold to Tom Deets, NE for $5,500.

Lot 1, Bieber CL Rose 124F, a 1/18 daughter of Bieber Spartacus A193 bred to Bieber CL Stockman due 2/2020 with heifer calf sold to Ross Southern, UT for $4,500.

Lot 62, Bieber Rose 569F, a 3/18 daughter of Bieber Gladiator C386 bred to Bieber CL Stockman E119 due 1/2020 with a bull calf sold to Xact Genetics Ranch, TX for $4,500. F