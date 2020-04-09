Bowles J5 Red Angus Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 2, 2020
Location: Glasgow Stockyards, Glasgow, Montana
Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe
Averages:
44 Red Angus Bulls – $3,863
24 Open Heifers – $1,212
Bowles J5 Red Angus held their 15th Annual Production Sale April 2, 2020 at Glasgow Stockyards in Glasgow, Montana. Bowles J5 is quickly becoming a reputation name in the Red Angus industry, Brady Bowles, along with family, work hard to offer quality cattle that go out and perform for their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 25 at $8,500, J5 LEGENDARY 9080, DOB 3/20/19, BOWLES J5 LEGENDARY 7248 x J5 87V MATTILDA 105Z, Sold to Spear J Red Angus, Jordan, Montana
Lot 28 at $6,500, J5 C147 THRILL RIDE 9168, DOB 4/3/19, J5 0226 THRILLER C147 x J5 EG FIREFLY 41A, Sold to Buzzard Glory Farms, Wolf Point, Montana
Lot 26 at $6,000, J5 C147 THRILLER 9024, DOB 3/15/19, J5 0226 THRILLER x J5 356 REBELLA B58, Sold to Mike Hammond, Whitewater, Montana
Lot 27 at $5,500, J5 LEGION 9108, DOB 3/24/19, BOWLES J5 LEGEND 7248 x J5 87V DONNA, Sold to Ken Solberg, Richland, Montana.
