Bowles J5 Red Angus Annual Production Sale | TSLN.com

Bowles J5 Red Angus Annual Production Sale

News News | April 9, 2020

TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: April 2, 2020

Location: Glasgow Stockyards, Glasgow, Montana

Auctioneer: Kyle Shobe

Support Local Journalism


Averages:

44 Red Angus Bulls – $3,863

24 Open Heifers – $1,212

Bowles J5 Red Angus held their 15th Annual Production Sale April 2, 2020 at Glasgow Stockyards in Glasgow, Montana. Bowles J5 is quickly becoming a reputation name in the Red Angus industry, Brady Bowles, along with family, work hard to offer quality cattle that go out and perform for their customers. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 25 at $8,500, J5 LEGENDARY 9080, DOB 3/20/19, BOWLES J5 LEGENDARY 7248 x J5 87V MATTILDA 105Z, Sold to Spear J Red Angus, Jordan, Montana

Lot 28 at $6,500, J5 C147 THRILL RIDE 9168, DOB 4/3/19, J5 0226 THRILLER C147 x J5 EG FIREFLY 41A, Sold to Buzzard Glory Farms, Wolf Point, Montana

Lot 26 at $6,000, J5 C147 THRILLER 9024, DOB 3/15/19, J5 0226 THRILLER x J5 356 REBELLA B58, Sold to Mike Hammond, Whitewater, Montana

Lot 27 at $5,500, J5 LEGION 9108, DOB 3/24/19, BOWLES J5 LEGEND 7248 x J5 87V DONNA, Sold to Ken Solberg, Richland, Montana.

Support Local Journalism

Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 

Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.

Sale Reports
See more