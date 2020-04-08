Brooks Chalky Butte Angus Ranch Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 4, 2020
Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar, Seth Weishaar, Scott Weishaar
Averages:
151 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,363
477 Angus yearling open heifers – $1,205
95 Black Baldy F1 yearling open heifers – $1,207
Excellent sale for Steve and April Brooks and Ryan and Becky Brooks and their families. This was a very impressive set of bulls, deep bodied, thick and long sided. The bulls were in excellent sale condition and were readily bid on and purchased by the crowd on hand, represented on the phone or through internet bidding.
The heifers were all from Brooks Angus bull customers and sired by Brooks Angus bulls or out of Brooks Angus sired females.
Sale highlights include:
Lot 1, Brooks Niagara 968, 2/19 son of SS Niagara Z29 x Brooks Wisdom 4232, epds CED 4 BW 1.1 WW 70 YW 135 Milk 27 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA for $24,000.
Lot 16, Brooks Ashland 9395, 3/19 son of GAR Ashland x Connealy Right Answer 746, epds CED 9 BW 2.3 WW 87 YW 161 Milk 21 to Grimmius Cattle Co., Hanford, CA for $24,000.
Lot 38, Brooks Sonic 9274, 3/19 son of DL Sonic 444 x RS Monument 087, epds CED 20 BW -3.2 WW 79 YW 146 Milk 22 to Executive Sires, Charlottesville, VA for $14,500.
Lot 2, Brooks Gold Rush 903, 2/19 son of EZAR Gold Rush 6001 x KM Broken Bow 002, epds CED 8 BW 0.3 WW 90 YW 148 Milk 23 to Bar J Angus, Brooten, MN for $13,000.
Lot 6, Brooks Fortress 9444, 3/19 son of KCF Bennett Fortress x PA Power Tool 9108 epds CED 0 BW 1.8 WW 79 YW 138 Milk 29 sold for $12,000 to Wilson Angus, Watford City, ND.
