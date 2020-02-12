Browns Angus Ranch
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2020
Location: At the Ranch Center, North Dakota
Auctioneer: Matt Lowery
Averages:
65 Bulls – $3,743
24 Females – $1,804
It was a beautiful February day for the Browns Angus Ranch Production Sale.
Lot 2. $6,500, Brown Patriotic 9071, February 18, 2019, SAV President 6847 x SAF 598 Bando 5175, Shirley Kleeman, Killdeer, ND.
Lot 19. $6,500, Brown Triumph 9013, February 6, 2019, Tehama Tahoe B767 x BJ’s Bearcat 314, Shirley Kleeman, Killdeer, ND.
Lot 3. $5,750, Brown Prairie 9025, February 11, 2019, SAV President 6847 x Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075, Chad Berg, Underwood, ND.
Lot 7. $5,500, Brown Scorpion 9079, February 19, 2019, SAV President 6847 x Sitz Upward 307R, Almit Breuer, Garrison, ND.
Lot 20. $5,500, Brown Tieback 9084, February 19, 2019, Tehama Tahoe B767 x SAV Pedigree 4834, Benedict Waldock, Parshall, ND.
Lot 37. $5,500, Brown June Grass 9064, February 17, 2019, Koupal Juneau 797 x Connealy Impression, Almit Breuer, Garrison, ND.