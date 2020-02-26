Carlson Angus 38th Annual Production Sale

Carolee Schmidt, Manning, ND purchased the top bull at the 38th Annual Carlson Angus Production sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 22, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Mott, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

63 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,277

13 Registered open yearling heifers – $3,365

Jon and Melissa Carlson, along with Jon’s parents Jim and Sallee held the 38th Annual Carlson Angus bull sale at the ranch near Mott, ND. Jon is the 3rd generation at Carlson Angus, he “lives and breathes” Angus cattle and the bulls reflect that passion. Thick, stout Angus with calving ease and performance.

Top selling bull was lot 31, Carlson Bravo 9033, a 1/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 with epds of CED 7 BW 1.4 WW 56 YW 104 Milk 25 selling to Carolee Schmidt, Manning, ND for $10,000.

Lot 39, Carlson Regent 9124, a 3/19 son of Rito 707 of Ideal 3407 7075, epds CED 6 BW 1.1 WW 56 YW 101 Milk 21 to Scott Katus, Watauga, SD at $9,500.

Lot 19, Carlson Bravo 9058, a 2/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313, epds CED 8 BW 1.8 WW 63 YW 112 Milk 23 sold to Dahl Ranch, Camp Crook, SD at $7,500.

Three bulls sold at $7,000 each:

Lot 2, Carlson President 9068, a 2/19 son of SAV President 6847 to Colin Schmidt, Manning, ND.

Lot 32, Carlson Bravo 9022, a 2/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313, an ET flush mate to the lot 1 bull, sold to Colin Schmidt, Manning, ND.

Lot 21, Carlson Bravo 9043, a 1/19 son of Coleman Bravo 6313 to Dahl Ranch, Camp Crook, SD.

Top selling heifer was lot 71, Carlson Donna 9089, a 2/19 daughter of SAV Cutting Edge 4857, epds CED 5 BW 3.5 WW 64 YW 115 Milk 24 to ZWT Ranch, Crossville, TN for $12,000.