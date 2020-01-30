Carlson Classic Angus 38th Annual Production Sale

Classic Angus sale host Bob Carlson with Auctioneer, Dustin Carter.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 26, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, Regent, ND

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

Averages:

28 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,162

6 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $4,416

3 Registered Yearling Open Heifers – $4,000

Robert and Angela Carlson hosted the 38th Annual Classic Angus bull sale. The weather was a bit brisk, but still about 40 degrees warmer than last year, so that was very much welcomed by the large crowd of buyers and spectators on hand for the sale.

The sale led off with lot 1, Carlson Admiral Dave, an 11/18 son of Baldridge Colonel C251 out of the Frosty Elba 3745 donor cow. This bull posted a 205 day wt. of 946 pounds and epds of CED 5 BW 1.2 WW 62 YW 116 Milk 22 selling to Johnson Valley View Angus, Casper, Wyoming, for $17,500.

Lot 22, Carlson Advantage 907, a 2/19 son of Mohnen Impressive 755 with epds of CED 10 BW .3 WW 68 YW 115 Milk 25 sold to Dean Wagner, Prairie City, South Dakota, for $7,000.

Lot 23, Carlson Advantage 904, a 1/19 son of Mohnen Impressive 755, epds CED 11 BW 0 WW 69 YW 118 Milk 25 sold to Dean Wagner, at $6,750.

Wagner picked up 2 more 2/19 sons of Mohnen Impressve, lot 28, Carlson Advantage 928, another 2/19 Mohnen Impressive son with epds of CED 7 BW 2.0 WW 74 YW 122 Milk 28 at $6,750 and lot 25, Carlson Advantage 917, epds CED 7 BW 1.5 WW 72 YW 120 Milk 23, for $6.500.

Lot 27, Carlson Advantage 915 a 2/19 son of Mohnen Impressive, epds CED 11 BW .9 WW 75 YW 124 Milk 27 sold to Richard Stefan, Dickinson, North Dakota for $6,500.