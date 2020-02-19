Carmichael Herefords 51st Annaul Proven Genetics Bull Sale

A birds-eye view of the bull pens at the Carmichael Hereford 51st Annual Bull sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch north of Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Doug Dietterle

Averages:

14 Yearling Hereford Bulls – $6,125

54 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $4,453

1 Ranch Gelding at $7,500

Comments

What a difference a year makes. Last year Carmichael Herefords had to postpone their sale two times before the weather cooperated, this year they were welcomed with a beautiful, sunny day with the temperature pushing mid 40s.

This was the 51st annual bull sale for Carmichael Herefords. The bulls were in everyday working clothes, not overfed and in excellent sale condition. The near standing room only crowd on hand liked what they saw in the bulls and were aggressive in their bidding.

The top selling bull on the day was lot 1, KC L1 Domino 19009, a 3/19 son of HH Advance 7156E with epds of BW 1.5 WW 58 YW 87 Milk 32 selling to Leroy Scott, Highmore, SD for $16,000 (half interest and half possession).

Lot 6, KC L1 Domino 19039, a 3/19 son of HH Advance 7156E with epds of BW 4.3 WW 65 YW 102 Milk 31 sold to Neu Herefords, Rockham, SD for $8,500.

Lot 28, JC L1 Domino 8023F, a 3/18 son of JC L1 Domino 4044B with epds of BW 3.6 WW 58 YW 94 Milk 26 sold to Kelly Escott, Faith, SD at $8,500.

Lot 35, KC Mr Freckles 18057, a 3/18 son of KC Mr Ribstone 10071 with epds of BW 0.8 WW 50 YW 77 Milk 24 sold to Reno & Sons Inc., Gillette, WY for $8,000.

Lot 62, KC L1 Domino 18147, a 4/18 son of HH Advance 2008Z with epds of BW 1.2 WW 53 YW 86 Milk 32 sold to Reno & Sons Inc., Gillette, WY for $8,000.