Cobb Charolais 51st Spring Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: April 18, 2020
Location: Western Livestock Auction, Great Falls, Montana
Auctioneer: Dennis Metzger
Averages:
115 Yearling Bulls – $3,074
The Cobb family has a long history of raising and selling some of the finest Linebred Consistent Charolais Cattle in the world , April 18, 2020 was no exception as they offered a powerful set of bulls at the 51st Annual Cobb Charolais Spring Sale. Congratulations to the Cobb family and everyone involved on a great sale!
Lot 28 at $7,500, G121 POLL, DOB 3/21/19, ABC CISCO 1 C243 x ABC UNIDAD SHARON 2 Z106, Sold to Romans Ranches, Harper, OR
Lot 78 at $7,000, G156, DOB 3/24/19, ABC YNOCENCIO Y153 x ABC MAJA RIOBERNICE T853, Sold to Romans Ranches, Harper, OR
Lot 22 at $6,750, G270, DOB 3/31/19, ABC AQUILINO A424 x ABC SALIENTE FRANCESA A235, Sold to Gary Olson, Woonsocket, SD
Lot 11 at $6,500, G206, DOB 3/27/19, ABC AQUILINO A424 x ABC MAJA ASTRELICE W804, Sold to Four Seasons Livestock, Henefer, UT
Lot 16 at $6,500, G248 POLL, DOB 3/30/19, ABC YOEL Y214 x ABC UNIDAD ANNA Z814, Sold to Mike Trotters, Richey, Montana
