Dakota Breeders Classic 20th Annual Quarter Horse Production Sale

Lot 13, FA MOOSE TRACKS, from Five Arrow Quarter Horses is sired by PC FROSTY DRIFTER and sold at the Dakota Breeders Classic 20th Annual Sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 19, 2019

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Pedigrees: John Johnson

Averages;

Top 5 Weanling colts – $2,140

Top 10 Weanling colts – $1,880

Five Arrow Quarter Horses along with Broken Heart Ranch and guest consignors, Eszlinger Ranch, Booth Quarter Horses, Valnes Ranch Performance Horses, Buffalo Lake Ranch and Houck Ranch presented a great selection of weanling colts for their 20th Annual sale. The colts in the sale represented many generations of great ranch, arena and speed bloodlines.

Some of the higher selling colts were:

Lot 6, FA FRENCH VANILLA, a May, 2019 Palomino stallion sired by FA ROCKSTAR x EDDIE STINSON and out of a GENUINE DOC O LENA x GENUINE DOC dam, selling at $2,600, from Five Arrow Quarter Horses.

Lot 18, BHR LASTBUTNOTLEAST, a July, 2019 sorrel stallion sold at $2,200. Sired by BHR SUPERFROST x FRENCHMANS GUY out of SHAKE IT SPECIAL x SPECIAL EFFORT dam, from Broken Heart Ranch.

Lot 13, FA MOOSE TRACKS, a May 2019 bay stallion sired by PC FROSTY DRIFTER x PC BOSTON BOB and out of a PC LEATHERWOOD x PC FIRE N SMOKE mare from Five Arrow Quarter Horses sold for $2,100.

Lot 19, BHR GO JACKIE GO, a May 2019 buckskin mare sired by FIRST DOWN MR JESS x FEATURE MR JESS is out of a BHR SUPERFROST x FRENCHMANS GUY mare from Broken Heart Ranch selling for $1,800

Lot 36, a May 2019 blue roan stallion sired by EYE HOLLY x DASH FOR CASH is out of a BLUE DESROYER x PLENTY TRY mare from Booth Quarter Horses sold at $1,300.

Lot 25, an Apr. 2019 Palomino stallion sired by BERRY BRISTOL BOON x STRAWBERRY BOON is out of a IMA BLUE McKEAG x GENUINE ONYX dam from Eszlinger Ranch sold for $1,100.

Photo #1

Photo #1

Lot_6__FA_French_Vanilla.JPG

Photo #1 Caption

FA FRENCH VANILLA, was the top selling colt at the 20th Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale

Photo #2

Photo #2

Lot_13__FA_Moose_Tracks.JPG

Photo #2 Caption

Lot 13, FA MOOSE TRACKS, from Five Arrow Quarter Horses is sired by PC FROSTY DRIFTER and sold at the Dakota Breeders Classic 20th Annual Sale.

Photo #3

Photo #3 Caption

(PHOTO COMING VIA EMAIL, file is too big to attach)

BHR GO JACKIE GO, sired by FIRST DOWN Mr. JESS from Broken Heart Ranch sold for $1800 at the Dakota Breeders Classic sale.

Photo #4

Photo #4 Caption

(PHOTO COMING VIA EMAIL, file is too big to attach)

BHR LASTBUTNOTLEAST sired by BHR SUPER FROST from Broken Heart Ranch was one of the top selling colts at the Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale. F