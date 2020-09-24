Dakota Breeders Classic 21st Annual Quarter Horse Production Sale

BHR One Quick Star, a June 2020, bay filly sired by One Mean Eagle was one of the sale highlights at the Dakota Breeders Classic Horse Sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Sept. 11, 2020

Location: Mobridge Livestock Market, Mobridge, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

25 Weanling Colts – $2,562

The 21st Annual Dakota Breeders Classic Production Horse sale was in Mobridge Livestock, Mobridge, SD. Sale hosts Five Arrow Quarter Horses, Broken Heart Ranch, Booth Ranch and Page Mollman brought an excellent set of weanling colts to the sale.

This is a smaller sale in numbers, but the quality of colts is excellent. Colts sold in past sales have proven themselves in all areas of the horse industry–the race track, the arena and on the ranch. These breeders compliment each other very well in the type of horses they are breeding and the goals they have set in place for their operations. This was a very balanced set of colts and very eagerly bid on by the large crowd of buyers in the seats and represented on the phone or electronically.

Top Selling colts:

Lot 5, FA Southern Comfort, 5/20 Blue Roan filly sired by PC Leatherwood x PC Fire N Smoak X PC Frosty Drifter x PC Fosty Drifter x PC Boston Bob. From Five Arrow Quarter horses selling for $6,500 to Brenda Harrison, Plano, TX.

Lot 16, BHR One Quick Star, 6/20 Bay filly sired by One Mean Eagle x One Famous Eagle X BHR Super Frost x Frenchmans Guy. From Broken Heart Ranch sold to Wes Hilgamann, Eureka, SD for $6,250.

Lot 15, BHR The Gold Mine, 6/2020 Palomino filly sired by BHR Super Frost x Frenchmans Guy X Shake It Special x Special Effort. From Broken Heart ranch selling at $5,250 to Cheryl Stern, White Earth, ND

Lot 7, FA Rockstar Mezcal, 5/2020 Palomino filly sired by FA Rockstar x Eddie Stinson X PC Frosty Drifter x PC Boston Bob. From Five Arrow Quarter Horses selling at $4,500 to Travis Kelsch, McLaughlin, SD

Other sale highlights include lot 27, a 5/2020 Bay filly by VF Corona Smashed x Obsessed With Corona X Fixers Crystal Brick x The Big Fix from Page Mollman sold to LeAnn Bender, Mobridge, SD for $2,700.

Lot 20, 5/2020 Bay stud colt by Eye Holly x Mr Eye Opener X WC Driftwood Buck x Ali Jack from Booth Ranch Quarter Horses sold to Tuffy Thompson, White Horse, SD for $2,600.