Doll Ranch Charolais & Simmental 40th Annual Production Sale

Doll Ranch is a family operation consisting of brothers Charles, Harlan and David and their families.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 3, 2020

Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

100 Yearling Charolais bulls – $5,380

65 Yearling Simmental bulls – $4,492

5 Registered Charolais open heifers – $5,100

3 Registered Simmental open heifers – $3,167

Powerful set of Charolais and Simmental bulls offered by Doll Ranch for their 40th Annual Production sale. The bidding was aggressive all day giving the Doll a great sale.

Top Charolais bulls:

Lot 28, DCR Mr. General Ridge G117, 2/19, PVF Ridge 7142 x WCR Mr. Silver Gun 467, epds CED 5.6 BW 1.1 WW 52 YW 99 Milk 9 to Weber Charolais & Red Angus, Wagner, SD for $38,000.

Lot 79, DCR Mr. Gilmore G356, 3/19, WCR Mr. Silver Gun 467 x SCR Sir Advance 3007P, epds CED 2.0 BW 2.7 WW 47 YW 85 Milk 10 to Sandmeier Charolais, Bowdle, SD for $20,000.

Lot 74, DCR Mr. Commissioner G309 ET, 3/19, DCR Mr. Commissioner C49 x BEM Bulldozer 51M, epds CED 9.1 BW 0.4 WW 40 YW 73 Milk 11 to Romans Ranch, Harper, OR for $11,500.

Lot 36, DCR Mr. Red Morgan G141, 2/19, red factor, TRI-N Captain Morgan 340A x DCR Mr. Solution W13, epds CED 4.7 BW 0.9 WW 41 YW 84 Milk 7 to Callahan Dairy, Royal City, WA for $11,000.

Top selling Simmental bulls:

Lot 129, DCR Mr. Gizzmo Red G380, red, polled, 3/19, RFS Bulletproof B42 x Erixon Game Face 59Y, epds CED 8.7 BW 2.4 WW 85.3 YW 130.1 Milk 25.8 to Mandan Lake Ranch, Center, ND for $17,000.

Lot 114, DCR Mr. Decided G160, red, polled, 2/19, WBF Decided D095 x Erixon Game Face 59Y, epds CED 8.9 BW 2.2 WW 74 YW 118 Milk 26.3 selling to Kathryn Henke, Hanover, ND for $11,000.

Lot 111, DCR Mr. All Aboard G142, red, polled, 2/19, WS All Aboard B80 x Kuntz Sheriff 8A, epds CED 15.4 BW -0.5 WW 84 YW 127 Milk 23 to Jim Smith, Eagle Rock, VA for $9,000.

Top heifer was lot 171, DCR Ms. Carbon Copy G3, a 2/19 Charolais heifer, TR Cag Carbon Copy 7630E x DCR Mr. Commissioner C49 to Wade Meakin, West Lake, AB CA.