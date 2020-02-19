Ekstrom Simmental & Simm Genetics Annual Bull Sale

Tracy Burgod, Ipswich, SD, purchased Ekstrom Simmental bulls.



TSLN Rep: Mark Hove

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2020

Location: Sale held at the farm, Kimball, SD

Auctioneer: Justin Dikoff

Averages:

36 Yearling Bulls – 4,618

Top selling bull was lot 2, EKR Inspector 3G 853, a 2/19 son of LFE The Riddler 323B, epds CED 6.6 BW 3.4 WW 89.9 YW 140.1 MM 20.8 selling at $8,500 to Mike Aesoph, Highmore, SD

Lot 6, EKR Dark Knight 125G, a 2/19 son of LFE The Riddler 323B, epds CED 5.7 BW 3.3 WW 99 YW 163 MM 69.4, selling to Tracy Burgod, Ipswich, SD for $8,000.

Lot 8, EKR Gordon 145G, a 2/19 son of LFE The Riddler 323B, epds CED 6.7 BW 3.2 WW 95.2 YW 152.2 MM 18.7 to Robert Bosworth, Plankinton, SD for $6,500.

Lot 42, EKR Ranger 760G, a 2/19 son of CCR Wide Range 9005A, epds CED 11.8 BW 1 WW 79 WY 120.4 MM 17.1 selling to Chad Olson, Kimball, SD for $6,500.

Lot 17, EKR Four Barrel 350G, a 2/19 son of LFE The Riddler 323B, epds CED 7.6 BW 2.2 WW 87 YW 135.3 MM 23, to Tracy Burgod, Ipswich, SD at $6,000.