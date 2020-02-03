Ellingson Angus Real World Genetics Annual Production Sale

Darlene and Jim Swenson, Beulah, ND.



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Feb. 1, 2020

Location: at the Ranch St. Anthony, North Dakota

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins & Greg Goggins

Averages:

Bulls, 271 head – $8,596

Sale day was a great day for the Ellingson family and all the outstanding help. What a set of bulls and females to offer a packed sale ring.

Lot 130 – ELLINGSON RAINMAKER 9144 – Reg. 19590500, $60,000 to ST Genetics, TX

Lot 131 – ELLINGSON RAINMAKER 9137 – Reg . 19491239, $45,000 to Rust Mountain View Ranch, ND

Lot 46 – ELLINGSON ROUGHRIDER 9444 – Reg. 19592780, $35,000 to Beef 360, MO; Kraye Angus, NE; Pine Coulee Ranch, MT

Lot 86 – ELLINGSON ROUGHRIDER 9136 – Reg. 19490227, $30,000 to Northway Cattle, Alberta

Lot 41 – ELLINGSON EARNAN 9230 – Reg. 19490108, $30,000 to Lawlar Angus Ranch, ND

Lot 203 – ELLINGSON POWERPOINT 9079 – Reg. 19490484, $25,000 to Tehama Angus Ranch, CA and ABS Global, WI

Lot 6 – ELLINGSON HOMEGROWN 9174 – Reg. 19524456, $25,000 to TK Ranch, NE; Arrowsmith Red Angus, NE; Scott Baker, NE

Lot 74 – ELLINGSON ROGHRIDER 9288 – Reg. 19490309, $23,000 to Chad and Kane Stevenson, UT

Lot 212 – ELLINGSON LONG SHOT 9016 – Reg. 19490207, $20,000 to Genex CRI, WI

Lot 1 – ELLINGSON Homegrown 9122 – Reg. 19490425, $19,000 to Weers Angus, NE

Lot 227 – Ellingson Long Shot 9063- Reg. 19490313, $19,000 to Northway Cattle, Alberta

REGISTERED REPLACEMENT HEIFERS

15 Hd.

Avg. $4,517

Lot 292 – EA BLACKLASS 9208 – Reg. 19490471, $6,000 to Rust Mountain View Ranch, ND

Lot 290 – EA PRIMROSE 9023 – Reg. 19491228, $5,750 to Boettcher Angus, NE

PICK of the COW HERD

Lot 305 – Pick of the Cow Herd, $35,000 to Ingram Angus, TN

COMMERCIAL FEMALES

596 Open Replacement Heifers – Averaged $1,311

214 Bred Heifers – Averaged $2,048