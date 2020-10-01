Fall Extravaganza 2020

Lot 10, Epic Effort, 4/20 Gray filly by Epic Leader sold to Wade and Mary Mitzel, Sundance, WY



Date: Sept. 26, 2020

Location: Rapid City, SD

Announcer: John Johnson

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

TSLN reps: Scott Dirk and Dan Piroutek

Averages:

37 Weanling foals – $3,939

12 Yearlings colts – $6,146

1 Two-Year-Old colt – $5,250

Ruzsa Quarter Horses along with Johnson Stables, Sitnal Livestock, U Bar Bar Performance Horses, Wood Performance Horses, Huffman Ranch and Brandt Performance Horses held a very successful Fall Extravaganza Horse Sale at the Central States Fairgrounds in Rapid City, SD.

Speed horses with cow and common sense were the ticket on the 2020 Fall Extravaganza sale. Horses from past Fall Extravaganza sales are running on the track, in the arena and winning. These horses will also work in all aspects of ranching and most anything you would need a horse for.

Tops:

Lot 43, Lucky Blaze, 5/2019 sorrel filly by Lucky the Wonder Horse x First Down Dash X Ronas Ryon x Windy Ryon, from Alan Ham & Gary Johnson to Lavern Kulseth and Shannon Iverson, White River, SD for $16,500.

Lot 4, Ima Miss Perry, 4/20 Palomino filly by Sayers Game Changer x Sawyer Wood X Furyofthewind x Corona Cartel from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Ben James III, Lincoln, NE for $12,000.

Lot 10, Epic Effort, 4/20 Gray filly by Epic Leader x Confederate Leader X Dash Ta Fame x First Down Dash from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Wade and Mary Mitzel, Sundance, WY for $10,000.

Lot 28, Epic Fiesta, 5/20 Sorrel filly by Epid Leader x Confederate Leader X ON the Money Red x Bennies Big Red from Ruzsa Quarter Horses to Josh Hoelscher, Sizzlin Quarter Horses, Harvard, ID for $9,750

Lot 60, BPH Firewater Kandy, 5/19 Sorrel filly by The Kandyman x Tres Seis X Fire Water Flit x Flit Bar from Brandt Performance Horses to Brenda Emmert, Hockley, TX for $9,750.