Flying M Angus 3rd Annual Production Sale

Ray Mader inspecting a bull



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Feb. 15, 2020

Location: Wright Agricultural Complex, Wright, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Casey Humble

Averages:

50 Bulls – $4,090

Larry and Jackie Dobrenz along with family and crew offered a functional, high quality set of bulls to the buyers in the seats of the Wright Ag Complex for the 3rd Annual Flying M Angus Bull Sale Feb. 15, 2020, in Wright, Wyoming. A nice meal was served prior to the sale, the cattle were on display in pens in the building, and buyers were given plenty of time to inspect the cattle. The Dobrenz family would like to thank their volume buyers, Belus Brothers from Buffalo, Wyoming and HIP Investments, Buffalo, Wyoming. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 98A at $7,500, AAA#19536537, DOB 3/1/19, Buford Rebound C837 x DBZ Answer 4R Ext Emb 8S 8W, sold to Bridle Bit Ranch, Gillette, Wyoming.

Lot 121A at $7,000, AAA#19536356, DOB 2/24/19, Schiefelbein Effective 61 x DBZ Renown 16S 66Y, sold to Linda Edwards, Gillette, Wyoming.

Lot 83A at $6,500, AAA#19527772, DOB 3/11/19, DBZ 21T RN 67Y Acclaim x DBZ 2T Ang Sirloin 82X, sold to Belus Brothers, Buffalo, Wyoming.

Lot 76A at $6,500, AAA#19539881, DOB 3/5/19, SAV International 2020 x DBZ 4R EMU Date 27T 27V, sold to Belus Brothers, Buffalo, Wyoming.