Forgey Angus Annual Production Sale

James Iverson, Miller, SD got some Forgey Angus bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: Jan. 22, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Dallas, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

30 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,251

24 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $4,333

15 Open Yearling Angus Heifers – $1,466

This was a very nice sale for Dan and Lyn Forgey as they held the Annual Forgey Angus Production sale at the ranch south west of Dallas, SD. A very nice presentation of yearling and 2 year old Angus bulls, with a pretty fancy set of open yearling heifers.

The top selling bull was lot 38, HFA Sensation V05F, a 12/17 son of SAV Sensation 5615 with epds of CED 2 BW 2.3 WW 64 YW 115 Milk 27 $B 125 selling to Rawhide Ranch, White River, SD for $6,500.

Selling at $6,000 was lot 45, HFA Harvestor H99F, a 4/18 son of SAV Harvestor 0338 with epds of CED 7 BW 3.1 WW 50 YW 93 to Joe Bolton Ranch, Dallas, SD for $6,000.

Also at $6,000 was lot 46, HFA Harvestor H9F, a 4/18 son of SAV Harvestor 0338 with epds of CED 7 BW 3.1 WW 50 YW 93 Milk 25 to Rawhide Ranch, White River, SD.

Lot 37, HFA Sensation V22F, a 12/17 son of SAV Sensation 5615 with epds of CED 2 BW 2.3 WW 64 YW 115 Milk 27 sold to Rick Aughenbaugh, Iroquois, SD for $5,500.