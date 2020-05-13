Fortunes U Lazy U Angus Ranch Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: May 1, 2020
Location: Ft. Pierre Livestock Auction, Ft. Pierre, SD
Auctioneer: Bryan Hanson
Averages:
41 Two Year Old Angus bulls avg. $2,226
Fortune’s U Lazy U Angus is a no-frills operation selling May and June 2018 two year old Angus bulls. The cows are great maternal cows, calving mainly unassisted in the river breaks south of Belvidere, SD. These bulls are developed for longevity and soundness.
These are range ready, non papered bulls that will last.
Top selling bull was lot 810, sired by Sinclair Promise 4RP 15 that had a weaning weight of 825 pounds, weaning ratio of 118, yearling weight 1,580 pounds, yearling ratio 120, selling to Mark Buchholz, Philip, SD for $3,250.
Lot 852, sired by TS 5042 x SAV Ten Speed 3022 with 830 pounds. weaning weight ratio 118, 1,505 pounds, yearling weight ratio 116 sold to Brent Pries, Pierre, SD for $2,800.
Lot 802, sired by Sinclair Promise 4RP 15, weaning weight 790 pounds., ratio 112, yearling weight 1,515 pounds., ratio 116 sold to Mark Buchholz, Philip, SD for $2,700.
Lot 820, sired by Sinclair Sun Dial 4TL2, weaning weight 685 pounds., ratio 101, yearling weight, 1,380 pounds., ratio 119 sold to Bud Long, Timber Lake, SD for $2,700.
