A young consignor does an excellent job riding a horse through the ring.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: June 20, 2020

Location: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

Top 10 – $20,050

Top 20 – $17,275

Sale – $13,384

Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale is know for offering first class horses with real world experience and on June 20, 2020 Craig Deveraux along with family and guest consignors delivered on that reputation 100 percent. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 40 at $27,000, Connecticatt, 2014 AQHA Sorrel Gelding, Sophisticated Cat x Missy Stylish, He was offered by Craig Deveraux Family and sold to T&S Livestock, Gillette, Wyoming

Lot 15 at $23,500, Playboy Roan, 2014 AQHA Red Roan Gelding, Two Timin Freckles x Colonels Frost, He was offered by Zane Marty and sold to Deborah Franzen, Sundance, Wyoming

Lot 26 at $23,500, SRK Peppy Bueno, 2013 AQHA Grey Gelding, Jazzbos Two Feathers x LR Poco Jessie Belle, He was offered by Craig Deveraux Family and sold to Bob Stoddard, Douglas, Wyoming

Lot 41 at $22,000, Starbert Lucky Moon, 2014 AQHA Grey Gelding, Starbert Star TY x Luckys Lady Last, He was offered by Lucas & Melinda Stolhammer and sold to Michael Painter, Buffalo, Wyoming