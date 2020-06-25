Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale
TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick
Date of Sale: June 20, 2020
Location: Weston County Fairgrounds, Newcastle, Wyoming
Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar
Averages:
Top 10 – $20,050
Top 20 – $17,275
Sale – $13,384
Full House Elite Performance Horse Sale is know for offering first class horses with real world experience and on June 20, 2020 Craig Deveraux along with family and guest consignors delivered on that reputation 100 percent. Congratulations on a great sale!
Lot 40 at $27,000, Connecticatt, 2014 AQHA Sorrel Gelding, Sophisticated Cat x Missy Stylish, He was offered by Craig Deveraux Family and sold to T&S Livestock, Gillette, Wyoming
Lot 15 at $23,500, Playboy Roan, 2014 AQHA Red Roan Gelding, Two Timin Freckles x Colonels Frost, He was offered by Zane Marty and sold to Deborah Franzen, Sundance, Wyoming
Lot 26 at $23,500, SRK Peppy Bueno, 2013 AQHA Grey Gelding, Jazzbos Two Feathers x LR Poco Jessie Belle, He was offered by Craig Deveraux Family and sold to Bob Stoddard, Douglas, Wyoming
Lot 41 at $22,000, Starbert Lucky Moon, 2014 AQHA Grey Gelding, Starbert Star TY x Luckys Lady Last, He was offered by Lucas & Melinda Stolhammer and sold to Michael Painter, Buffalo, Wyoming
