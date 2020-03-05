Gaaskjolen Ranch 35th Annual Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 4, 2020
Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD
Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar
Averages:
69 Bulls at $4,025
The temperature in the high 40s and and great set of bulls brought out several new and repeat buyers for the sale.
Lot 19 at $6,750, Gaask R Timber 9065, MAR Resource Timber 0825 sold to Crystal Keffler, SD.
Lot 65 at $6,250, Gaask Raindance 9204, Raindance, sold to Brian Dreiske, SD.
Lot 5 at $6,000, Gaask Blaster 9012 Blaster, sold to Jordan Family, SD.
Lot 17 at $6,000, Gaask R Timber 9052, MAR Resoy Timber 0825, sold to Lance Gebhart, ND.