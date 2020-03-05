Gaaskjolen Ranch 35th Annual Production Sale

Cindy and Les Lensegrav



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 4, 2020

Location: Lemmon Livestock, Lemmon, SD

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar

Averages:

69 Bulls at $4,025

The temperature in the high 40s and and great set of bulls brought out several new and repeat buyers for the sale.

Lot 19 at $6,750, Gaask R Timber 9065, MAR Resource Timber 0825 sold to Crystal Keffler, SD.

Lot 65 at $6,250, Gaask Raindance 9204, Raindance, sold to Brian Dreiske, SD.

Lot 5 at $6,000, Gaask Blaster 9012 Blaster, sold to Jordan Family, SD.

Lot 17 at $6,000, Gaask R Timber 9052, MAR Resoy Timber 0825, sold to Lance Gebhart, ND.