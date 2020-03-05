Gant Polled Herefords & Angus Annual Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 28, 2020
Location: At the Ranch Geddes , South Dakota
Auctioneer: Chisum Peterson
Averages:
17 Hereford Bulls – $4,109
14 Angus Bulls – $3,839
Hereford Bulls
Lot 20 at $6,250, Gant HomeGrown 416F DOB 4-7-2018, Pyramid HomeGrown 8Y 395D, sold to Mary Neugwbauer, Dimok,SD
Lot 2 at $5,500, Gant Target 380F, DOB 4-2-2018, R On Target 5523, sold to Devin Backes, Platte, SD.
Lot 3 at $5,500, Gant Target 373F, DOB 4-11-2018 R On Target
sold to Ray Hermanek, Lake Andes
Angus Bulls
Lot 45 at $5,500 Gant Upgrade 427F, DOB 4-4-2018 War Upgrade Y155, sold to Larry Schweigeet Gregory,SD
Lot 28 at $4500 Gant Bullseye 526F, DOB 4-10-2018 Mogck Bullseye 174, sold to Jermey Novotny, Lake Andes
Lot 44 at $4400 Gant Resource 634F, DOB 4-28-2018 WAR Resource 0237, sold to Jacob Peterson , Geddes, SD F