Graesser Brothers Angus and Sim -Angus
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: Feb. 17, 2020
Location: Winner Livestock Auction, Winner, SD
Auctioneer: Cody Moore
Averages:
47 Yearling Bulls – $4,114
12 Sim-Angus – $4,312
1 pick of the 2019 Heifer Crop – $8,500
Great crowd on hand at the Winner Livestock Auction to bid on a great set of Graesser Brothers bulls.
Lot 4 at $7,000 GB Sonic S85G, sold to Larson Ranch, Hamill, SD
Lot 20 at $7,000 GB Generation G11G, sold to Dustin Baumgardner, Gregory, SD
Sale Highlights Sim-Angus
Lot 47 at $5,750 GBSA Generation D63, son of Diamond Generation 41D2, sold to George Kenzy, Iona, SD.
Pick of the 2019 Heifers at $8,500, sold to Sam Petersek, Kennebec, SD.