Glen Idland and Shad Haber



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: Nov. 19, 2019

Location: Midland Bull Test, Columbus, MT

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs and Joe Goggins

Averages:

96 Spring pairs – $4,125

41 Spring bred cows -$3,415

65 Spring bred heifers – $2,580

40 Spring heifer calves – $2,093

40 Spring pregnancies – $2,466

30 Bulls $90,900 $3,030

11 Commercial cows – $1,800

157 Embryos – $377

Some of the finest cattlemen and women in the country were on hand for the Idland Cattle Company Complete and Total Dispersal Sale held 11/19/19 at Midland Bull Test in Columbus, MT. A nice crowd was on hand and lunch was served prior to the sale. Good luck to the Idlands in their new endeavors! Top Cows

Lot 3 at $22,500 Sold to: Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch

Lot 31 at $13,000 Sold to: Reece Idland, Circle, MT

Lot 9 at $12,500 Sold to: Fisher Angus, Okeene, OK

Lot 5 at $5,000 Sold to: Fisher Angus, Okeene, OK

Top Bull

Lot 1X at $15,000 For 30 percent interest Sold to: Brumfield Angus and Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch

Lot 208B at $11,500 Sold to: Reece Idland

Lot 3A at $6,500 Sold to: Stevenson’s Diamond Dot Ranch

Top Pregnancy

Lot 6D at $5,750 Sold to: Sharpe Ranch and Bob Ballew

Lot 6A at $5,250 Sold to: Mark Lance

Top Heifer Calves

Lot 12B at $7,000 Sold to: Reece Idland

Lot 31A at $6,500 Sold to: Fairbank Farms

Lot 5A at $5,000 Sold to: Fisher Angus

Top Bred Heifer

Lot 31A at $6,500 Sold to: Fairbank Farms

Top Embryo

Lot 9F at $600 Sold to: TD Angus

Lot 6B at $550 Sold to: Fairbank Angus

Lot 41D at $550 Sold to: ELK Angus