Ingalls Centennial Angus and Turtle Creek Angus Bull Sale

The temperature was brisk, but the sun was shining making for a great day to look at the Ingalls Centennial Angus and Turtle Creek Angus bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Jan. 8, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Faith, SD

Averages:

35 Ingalls Centennial Angus Bulls – $3,707

12 Turtle Creek Angus Bulls – $4,187

Top selling Ingalls Centennial Angus bulls:

Centennial Unmistakable 334 a 3-8-2019 son of Sitz Unmistakable 11796 sold to Alan Dye of Prairie City, SD for $4,750.

Centennial Investment 545 a 3-11-2019 son of Sitz RLS Investment 12226 sold to Dennis Dykstra of Marion, SD for $4,750.

Centennial Cedar Wind 773 a 2-27-2019 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 7000 sold to Alan Kindsfader of Belle Fourche, SD for $4,750.

Centennial Cedar Wind 792 a 2-18-2019 son of VDAR Cedar Wind 7000 sold to John Capp of Faith, SD for $4,750.

Centennial Investment 861 a 3-6-2019 son of Sitz Investment 861 sold to Dave Hump of Faith, SD for $4,750.

Top selling Turtle Creek Angus bulls:

TCAR P Dub 9053 a 3-19-2019 son of Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Mickey Simons of White Owl, SD for $7,000.

TCAR Payweight 9024 a 3-12-2019 son of Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Mike Grant of Whitewood, SD for $5,500.

TCAR Payweight 9030 a 3-13-2019 son of Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Alan Dye of Prairie City, SD for $5,000.

TCAR Windy 9040 a 3-15-2019 son of Centennial Windy 369 sold to Rod Ingalls of Mud Butte, SD for $4,750.

TCAR Payweight 9011 a 3-11-2019 son of Basin Payweight 1682 sold to Tyson Hewitt of Mud Butte, SD for $4,250.