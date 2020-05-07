J Spear Cattle Co. Production Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 30, 2020
Location: Belle Fourche Livestock Auction, Belle Fourche, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Averages:
69 Yearling Angus bulls – $4,152
Even though this was only the second sale for J Spear Cattle Co., Jayce Shearer has been involved in Angus cattle all his life. The cowherd behind these bulls has over 35 years AI background, developed to thrive in all the conditions Western SD can throw at them. A cowherd with calving ease, carcass merit and performance.
Top selling bulls include:
Lot 2, JSA Acclaim 9114, 3/19 son of Jindra Acclaim x Connealy Stingray 9618, epds CED 11 BW -0.9 WW 59 YW 114 Milk 27 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $9,500.
Lot 27, JSA Acclaim 9117, 3/19 son of Jindra Acclaim x River Hills Full Throttle, epds CED 5 BW 1.5 WW 74 YW 128 Milk 29 to Don Fish, Buffalo Gap, SD for $8,000.
Lot 28, JSA Acclaim 9197, 4/19 son of Jindra Acclaim x SU Missing Link W9283, epds CED 8 BW 1.1 WW 65 YW 120 Milk 20 to Scott Eisenbraun, Wall, SD for $6,500.
Lot 14, JSA Bronc 8348, 4/18 son of Baldridge Bronc x MAR Playmaker 3001, commercial 2 year old bull selling to Neal Livermont, Interior, SD for $6,250.
Lot 73, JSA Traction 9186, 4/19 son of JMB Traction 292 x SAV Prosperity 9131, epds CED 6 BW 1.2 WW 69 YW 117 Milk 31 to Miller Angus Farm, Estelline, SD for $6,000.
Great set of bulls presented by a young, up and coming Angus breeder.
