Jacobson Red Angus Annual Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: May 12, 2020
Location: Jacobson Red Angus, Ranch Hitterdal,MN
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
57 Red Angus Bulls – $,3876
Beautiful sunny day for the Jacobson Red Angus Bull Sale
Lot 3 at 20,000 Jacobson Mechanic 9118, Dob 2-8-2019, Reg 4134106, 5 L craftsman 2393-13C v Jacobson Sadie 7122, sold to Prairie Red Angus, MN.
Lot 67 at $6,750, Jacobson Deep Pockets 6006, Dob 1-25-2019, Reg 4134220, KF Rito 3115 x Jacobson Elsa 7003, sold to Prairie Red Angus, MN
Lot 4 at $6,500, Jacobson Real One 9073, Dob 2-3-2019, Reg 4134118, 5 L The Real Deal 1687-146B x Jacobson Queen 7261, sold to Andrew Dale, SD
Lot 5 at $5,750, Jacobson Valid 9077, Dob 2-4-2019, Reg, 4134166, 5L The Real Deal x Jacobson Kima 7165, sold to Jack Bickle, SD.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User