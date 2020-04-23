Jorgensen Land & Cattle 48th Annual Top 100 Bull Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: April 20, 2020
Location: Sale held at the farm, Ideal, SD
Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs
Averages:
110 Yearling Angus bulls – $6,814
Excellent sale for Jorgensen Land & Cattle for their 48th Annual Production Sale. Jorgensen Land & Cattle are very dedicated to the cattle and beef industry and it definitely shows with the quality of the bulls offered at the sale.
Sale highlights include:
Lot 57, Ideal Emulation 9845 of Ridr, 2/19 son of Sinclair Shadow Rider 1741 x Ideal 1281 of 6469 Jilt, epds CED 3 BW 0 WW 65 YW 109 Milk 28 to Shipwheel Cattle Co., Chinook, MT for $16,000.
Lot 39, Ideal Rito 9090 of RES, 2/19 son of SAV Resource 1441 x Ideal 4545 of 7451 6224, epds CED 1 BW 2.9 WW 60 YW 109 Milk 23 to Ede Breitmeier, Chinook, MT for $15,500.
Lot 4, Ideal Rito 9042 of REN, 2/19 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Ideal 2621 of 5570 Jilt, epds CED 0 BW 1.8 WW 69 YW 127 Milk 30 to Steve & Carol Balius, Gordon, NE for $15,000.
Lot 2, Ideal Rito 9033 of REN, 2/19 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Ideal 9524 of 5570 6809, epds CED -1 BW 1.6 WW 67 YW 121 Milk 27, to Steve & Carol Balius, Gordon, NE for $14,500.
Lot 41, Ideal Rito 9085 of RES, 2/19 son of SAV Resource 1441 x Ideal 7773 of 332 3413, epds CED 5 BW 1.3 WW 61 YW 119 Milk 26 to J.D. Hewitt, Vale, SD for $14,000.
Lot 3, Ideal Rito 9034 of REN, 2/19 son of SAV Renown 3439 x Ideal 3444 of 5570 Jilt, epds CED -3 BW 2.8 WW 68 YW 126 Milk 26 to Tom Kauer, Winner, SD for $13,000.
