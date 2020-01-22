Joseph Angus 22nd Annual Bull Sale

Corky Worth, Springview, NE, longtime Joseph Angus bull buyer.



TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Jan 20, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch, near Winner, SD

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

113 Fall born Angus bulls – $5,517

22 Two Year Old Angus bulls – $2,857

Comments

A very impressive set of longer aged bulls offered by Roger and Jayne Joseph for their 22nd annual bull sale. The bulls were sired by some of the top performance and calving ease sires available in the Angus breed.

Top selling bull of the day was lot 100, JAR Payweight F944, an 8/18 son of Basin Payweight 1682 with epds of CED 6 BW 1.2 WW 67 YW 113 Milk 24 selling to Matt Lowery, Burwell, Nebraska, and Corky and Janet Worth, Springview, Nebraska, for $26,000.

Lot 61, JAR Conquest F829, a 7/18 son of Connealy Conquest with epds of CED 12 BW 0.4 WW 60 YW 105 Milk 30 sold to Corky and Janet Worth, Springview, Nebraska, for $13,000.

Lot 3, JAR Conquest F859, an 8/18 son of Connealy Conquest with epds of CED 10 BW 76 WW 60 YW 104 Milk 20 sold to Steppler Ranch, Brockton, Montana, for $11,500.

Three bulls sold at $10,000 each:

Lot 4, JAR Payweight F845, an 8/18 son of Basin Payweight 1682 to Corky and Janet Worth, Springview, Nebraska.

Lot 5, JAR Resource F915, an 8/18 son of SAV Resource 1441 to Jim Lee Ranch, Valentine, Nebraska.

Lot 75, JAR Conquest F805, a 7/18 son of Connealy Conquest to Fauske Home Ranch Inc., Wall, South Dakota