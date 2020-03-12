Keller Broken Heart Ranch
TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens
Date of Sale: March 5, 2020
Location: Keller Broken Heart Ranch, Mandan, ND
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl
Averages:
83 Bulls – $5,017
53 Heifer Calves – $1,854
2 Special Female Lots – $26,500
1 Flush $14,500
9 Embryos Average $1100
High Selling Bull Lots
Lot 64, KBHR G104, PB Simmental Bull sired by WS All Aboard sold for $29,000 to Jared Dalling from Hammer, ID and All Beef LLC from Normal, IL.
Lot 19, KBHR G136, ¾ Simmental Bull sired by KBHR Wentz sold for $13,000 to Werning Cattle Company from Emery, SD.
Lot 1, KBHR G087, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR High Road sold for $12,000 to Wildberry Farms from Hanover, IL.
Lot 68, KBHR G227, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR Sniper sold for $12,000 to Steffan Simmentals, Killdeer, ND.
Lot 9, KBHR G014, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR High Road sold for $11,000 to Iron Creek Cattle Company from Dubuque, IA.
Lot 3, KBHR G137, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR High Road sold for $10,000 to 3C Christensen Simmentals from Wessington, SD.
High Selling Heifer Lots
Lot 93, Pick of the KBHR High Road x Bar CK 106Z daughters sold for $38,000 to Nickeson Simmentals from Astoria, SD and Irvine Simmental Ranch, Manhattan, KS
Lot 91 at $15,000 KBHR Matron of Honor F202
Hook’s Beacon sold to Iron Creek Cattle Company, Dubuque, IA
Flush Lot
Lot 92 at $14,500 Flush out of WS Miss Sugar and Hilltop Simmentals from Worthing, SD and Clearwater Simmentals, IN