Cam and Jim Nickeson



TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: March 5, 2020

Location: Keller Broken Heart Ranch, Mandan, ND

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages:

83 Bulls – $5,017

53 Heifer Calves – $1,854

2 Special Female Lots – $26,500

1 Flush $14,500

9 Embryos Average $1100

High Selling Bull Lots

Lot 64, KBHR G104, PB Simmental Bull sired by WS All Aboard sold for $29,000 to Jared Dalling from Hammer, ID and All Beef LLC from Normal, IL.

Lot 19, KBHR G136, ¾ Simmental Bull sired by KBHR Wentz sold for $13,000 to Werning Cattle Company from Emery, SD.

Lot 1, KBHR G087, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR High Road sold for $12,000 to Wildberry Farms from Hanover, IL.

Lot 68, KBHR G227, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR Sniper sold for $12,000 to Steffan Simmentals, Killdeer, ND.

Lot 9, KBHR G014, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR High Road sold for $11,000 to Iron Creek Cattle Company from Dubuque, IA.

Lot 3, KBHR G137, PB Simmental Bull sired by KBHR High Road sold for $10,000 to 3C Christensen Simmentals from Wessington, SD.

High Selling Heifer Lots

Lot 93, Pick of the KBHR High Road x Bar CK 106Z daughters sold for $38,000 to Nickeson Simmentals from Astoria, SD and Irvine Simmental Ranch, Manhattan, KS

Lot 91 at $15,000 KBHR Matron of Honor F202

Hook’s Beacon sold to Iron Creek Cattle Company, Dubuque, IA

Flush Lot

Lot 92 at $14,500 Flush out of WS Miss Sugar and Hilltop Simmentals from Worthing, SD and Clearwater Simmentals, IN