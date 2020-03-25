Koberstein Farms
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: March 14, 2020
Location: Ogallala, NE
Auctioneer: Kevin Schow
Averages:
40 Yearling Bulls – $4,793
Top Bulls:
Lot 21 at $9,500 was KF Fortress 9146. DOB: 1/25/2019; Sired by KCF Bennett Fortress; MGS: Baldridge Atlas A266. He sold to Larry Leicy of Ellsworth, NE.
Lot 1 at $8,750 was KF Treasure 9122. DOB: 1/25/2019; Sired by MGR Treasure; MGS: KCF Bennett Fortress. He sold to Arrow Crown Angus of Morrill, NE.
Lot 4 at $8,500 was KF Treasure 9103. DOB: 1/30/2019; Sired by MGR Treasure; MGS: KCF Bennett Fortress. He sold to Hansen Farms of Elsie, NE.
Lot 45 at $8,000 was KF Monumental 9132. DOB: 1/30/2019; Sired by EXAR Monumental 6056B; MGS: Connealy Comrade 1385. He sold to Tracy Vaughn of Chugwater, WY.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.