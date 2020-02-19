Koupal Angus 43rd Annual Bull Sale

Large crowd on hand at Koupals.



TSLN Rep: Curt Westland

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2020

Location: At the ranch, Dante, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar and Daniel Koupal

Sales Manager: American Angus Hall of Fame

Averages:

192 bulls – $5,101

High selling bull was lot 122 Koupals B&B S Charm 9096 for $26,000 to Alta Genetics, Watertown, WI.

Lot 22 Koupals J&S Detail 920 sold for $25,000 to John Sidel of Minnesota.

Lot 1 Koupals B&B Black Out 9123 $15,000 sold to Babcock Angus Long Pine, Nebraska.

Lot 109 Koupals B&B Apallo 9030 sold to Hidden Prairie Ranch of Platte, South Dakota for $13,500.

Lot 132 Koupals B&B Capitalist 9027 sold for $12,000 to Rick Gross from Selfridge, ND.