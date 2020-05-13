Kraye Angus
TSLN Rep: Drew Feller
Date of Sale: April 4, 2020
Location: Mullen, NE
Auctioneer: Tracy Harl
Averages: 95 Total Angus Bulls – $4,497
Lot 25 at $11,500 was Kraye Medicine Man 9101. DOB: 02/8/2019; Sired by SAV Raindance 6848; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Frenzen Angus of Fullerton, NE.
Lot 2 at $10,000 was Kraye Abundance 9282. DOB: 02/20/2019; Sired by SAV Abundance 6117; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to ED Angus of Ashby, NE.
Lot 17 at $7,500 was Kraye Homestead 923. DOB: 02/01/2019; Sired by Ellingston Homestead 6030; MGS; Brooking Bank Note 4040. He sold to Wade Edis of Mullen, NE.
Lot 102 at $7,500 was Kraye Justified 915. DOB: 01/31/2019; Sired by KG Justified 3023; MGS: Kraye Valor 5263. He sold to Dusty Paxton of Mullen, NE.
