Kraye Angus

Date of Sale: April 4, 2020

Location: Mullen, NE

Auctioneer: Tracy Harl

Averages: 95 Total Angus Bulls – $4,497

Lot 25 at $11,500 was Kraye Medicine Man 9101. DOB: 02/8/2019; Sired by SAV Raindance 6848; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to Frenzen Angus of Fullerton, NE.

Lot 2 at $10,000 was Kraye Abundance 9282. DOB: 02/20/2019; Sired by SAV Abundance 6117; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R. He sold to ED Angus of Ashby, NE.

Lot 17 at $7,500 was Kraye Homestead 923. DOB: 02/01/2019; Sired by Ellingston Homestead 6030; MGS; Brooking Bank Note 4040. He sold to Wade Edis of Mullen, NE.

Lot 102 at $7,500 was Kraye Justified 915. DOB: 01/31/2019; Sired by KG Justified 3023; MGS: Kraye Valor 5263. He sold to Dusty Paxton of Mullen, NE.