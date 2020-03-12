The sale barn is easily found right off the highway leading in to Absarokee, Montana.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 6, 2020

Location: At the Ranch Absarokee, Montana

Auctioneer: Justin Stout

Averages:

36 Yearling Bulls – $3,857

7 Two-Year-Old Bulls – $4,607

8 Registered Females – $3,188

1 Pick of the 2019 Heifer Crop $8,000

It was a beautiful warm spring day, March 6, 2020 for the 4th Annual L Bar W Cattle Company Production Sale held at the ranch near Absarokee, Montana. Mike and Jeannette Walen along with Carl and Denise Loyning have worked tirelessly to quickly make L-W Cattle Company a respected and trusted name by offering consistent cattle featuring some of the industries most powerful genetics. Congratulations!

Sale highlights:

Lot 26 at 12,000, LW 4126 ADVANCE 959G, DOB 2/15/2019, HH ADVANCE 4126B x CL1 DOMINETTE 4178B, Sold to Harper Herefords, Roundup, Montana.

Lot 1 at $11,000, LW 6128 DOMINO 901G ET, DOB 1/4/19, CL 1 DOMINO 6128D 1ET x CL 1 DOMINETTE 160Y 1ET, Sold to Fawcett’s Elm Creek, Ree Heights, South Dakota.

Lot 3 at $7250, LW 730 ADVANCE 907G, DOB 1/10/19, LW 3006 ADVANCE 730 ET x CHURCHILL LADY 422B, Sold to Tim and Carrie Allison, Rozet, Wyoming.

Lot 10 at $6,500, LF DOMINO 9005G, DOB 1/28/19, CL 1 DOMINO 2157 x LF MISS ADVANCE 5002C, Sold to Groendyke Ranch, Enid, Oklahoma.

Lot 22 at $6,500, LW 776 DOMINO 955G ET, DOB 2/17/19, CL 1 DOMINO 776E 1ET x MONTANA MISS 1179Y, Sold to Brian McNamney, Hysham, Montana.

Lot 39 at $6,500, LW 620 DOMINO 855F, DOB 2/10/18, LW 215 DOMINO 620D x GB L1 DOM PRCS 623Z, Sold to a Montana Buyer.

Lot 53 at $3,700, LW 4126 MS ADVANCE 893F, DOB 4/19/18, EXPECTED DUE DATE 4/5/2020 to LW 6206, HH ADVANCE 4126B x HH MISS ADVANCE 0179X, Sold to Schroer Herefords, Nelson, Nebraska.

Lot 48 at $3,700, LW 311 DOMINETTE 856F ET, DOB 2/10/18, EXPECTED DUE DATE 4/15/20 to LW DOMINO 745E, GB L1 DOMINO 311W x CL1 DOMINETTE 156Y 1ET, sold to Rudi Balstad, Parkman, Wyoming.