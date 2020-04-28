LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence
TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek
Date: Apr. 20, 2020
Location: Faith Livestock Auction – Faith, SD
Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages: 53 Two-year-old Angus Bulls – $4,901
Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their family, raise their cattle on their ranch, Sunrise Angus, near Meadow, South Dakota. Disposition is a huge factor in the popularity of these bulls. These big two-year-old bulls slowly walked through the ring at Faith Livestock. Many of these bulls sold to repeat buyers, with many being neighbors to the LaDues.
Top Selling Bulls:
Lot 850: $10,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Pioneer
Lot 848: $8,000 to Wayne Palmer, Prairie City, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Retail Product
Lot 859: $8,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – Connealy Comrade 1385 x Iron Man
Lot 854: $6,750 to Les Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x New Frontier
Lot 871: $6,750 to Jerry Duprel, Vale, South Dakota – Connealy Comrade 1385 x Dash
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User