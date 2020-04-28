LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence | TSLN.com
LaDue Sunrise Angus Annual Bull Sale—Striving for Excellence

Toby and Earl Maier, Faith, South Dakota.

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Date: Apr. 20, 2020

Location: Faith Livestock Auction – Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar


Averages: 53 Two-year-old Angus Bulls – $4,901

Kent and Janet LaDue, along with their family, raise their cattle on their ranch, Sunrise Angus, near Meadow, South Dakota. Disposition is a huge factor in the popularity of these bulls. These big two-year-old bulls slowly walked through the ring at Faith Livestock. Many of these bulls sold to repeat buyers, with many being neighbors to the LaDues.

Top Selling Bulls:

Lot 850: $10,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Pioneer

Lot 848: $8,000 to Wayne Palmer, Prairie City, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x Retail Product

Lot 859: $8,000 to Ted Brockel, Bison, South Dakota – Connealy Comrade 1385 x Iron Man

Lot 854: $6,750 to Les Johnson, Bison, South Dakota – SAV Resource 1441 x New Frontier

Lot 871: $6,750 to Jerry Duprel, Vale, South Dakota – Connealy Comrade 1385 x Dash

