Lazy JB Angus

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: March 7, 2020

Location: Montrose, CO

Auctioneer: Dennis Metzger

Averages:

43 Yearling Bulls – $4,536

8 Open Heifers – $2,481

Top Bulls:

Lot 2 at $7,750 was Lazy JB Game Changer 9342. DOB: 2/16/2019. Sired by Gaffney Game Changer 371; MGS: Barstow Cash. He sold to Sef Valdez of Delta, CO.

Lot 4 at $7,500 was Lazy JB Bankroll 9387. DOB: 3/10/2019. Sired by Stevenson Easy Money; MGS: Barstow Cash. He sold to Mundell Ranches of Walsh, CO.

Lot 1 at $7,250 was Lazy JB President 9116. DOB: 2/21/2019. Sired by SAV President 6847; MGS: WK New Design. He sold to Sef Valdez of Delta, CO.