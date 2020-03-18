Leland Red Angus & Koester Red Angus Production Sale

Bryce Risa, Northern Lites Red Angus, of Opheim, Montana, selected several top lots on sale day.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: March 13, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Sidney, MT

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

125 Yearling Bulls – $5,424

38 Age-Advantaged Bulls – $5,454

49 Yearling Heifers – $1,747

It was a great day for the Leland and Koester families as they held their 37th Annual Red Angus bull sale. Leland Red Angus has a reputation of raising top quality Red Angus cattle and these bulls looked the part. The yearling bulls offered by Lelands and the age-advantaged bulls offered by Koester Red Angus were very well accepted by the nice crowd on hand, making for a very successful sale. Top-Selling Yearling Bulls

The top-selling yearling bull was Lot 2, Leland Frankly 018-9015, a March 24, 2019, son of WFL Merlin 018A. He sold to Saunders Land & Livestock of Gillette, Wyoming, for $18,000.

Saunders Land & Livestock also selected Lot 1, Leland Merlot 9072, a March 30, 2019, son of Leland Frankly 018-6602, for $16,000.

Wedel Red Angus of Leoti, Kansas, purchased Lot 6, Leland Lotto 722-9031, a March 26, 2019, son of VGW Lotto 722, for $15,500.

Saunders Land & Livestock purchased two bulls for $13,000 each – Lot 3, Leland Full House 7465-9215, an April 9, 2019, son of Leland Full House 7465, and Lot 9, Leland Frankly 018-9014, a March 24, 2019, son of WFL Merlin 018A.

Northern Lites Red Angus of Opheim, Montana, purchased Lot 7, Leland Lotto 722-9161, an April 5, 2019, son of VGW Lotto 722, for $12,000, and Lot 18, Leland Full House 7465-9028, a March 26, 2019, son of Leland Full House 7465, for $11,000.

Saunders Land & Livestock purchased Lot 28, Leland Confidence 9121, an April 2, 2019, son of Schuler Confidence C810, for $11,500, and Lot 24, Leland Frankly 018-9081, a March 30, 2019, son of WFL Merlin 018A, for $11,000.

Nelson Brothers of Richland, Montana, selected Lot 16, Leland Merlot 9170, an April 5, 2019, son of Leland Frankly 018-6602, for $11,000.

Top-Selling Age-Advantaged Bulls

The top-selling age-advantaged bull was Lot 29, Koester Megatron 890, an Aug. 23, 2018, son of VGW Megatron 403P. He sold to Logan Harding of Tolna, North Dakota, for $10,000.

Richard Burr of Arnegard, North Dakota, purchased Lot 39, Koester Merit 829, an Aug. 14, 2018, son of WFL Merlin 018A, for $8,500.

T Bar Heart LLC of Minot, North Dakota, purchased Lot 30, Koester Megatron 857, an Aug. 18, 2018, son of VGW Megatron 403P, for $8,000.

Jacobson Ranch of Max, North Dakota, selected Lot 41, Koester Merit 835, an Aug. 15, 2018, son of WFL Merlin 018A, for $8,000.

Top-Selling Yearling Heifers

The top-selling yearling heifer, Lot 215, Leland Commitment 5081-9225, an April 10, 2019, daughter of WFL Commitment 5081, sold to Banks Leiseth of Arnegard, North Dakota, for $3,400.