Lindskov – Thiel Ranch 39th Annual Sale
TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek
Date of Sale: April 18, 2020
Location: Sale held at the ranch near Isabel, SD
Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
157 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $10,647
73 Yearling Angus Bulls – $11,106
What an amazing day for Les Lindskov and Brent Thiel and the crew at Lindskov-Thiel Ranch for their 38th Annual Bull sale. Great people and excellent cattle make for a very successful event.
Top Charolais Bulls:
Lot 6 at $105,000 was LT Badge 9184 Pld; SIRE: LT Authority 7229 PLD; MGS: LT Patriot 4004 PLD. Sold to Nex Gen Cattle Co., Paxico, Kansas.
Lot 30 at $80,000 was LT Patriot 9458 PLD; SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: LT Silver Distance 5342 P. To Hubert Charolais Ranch, Oakley, Kansas; Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, Kansas; and Roster Charolais, Spencer, S.D.
Lot 40 at $58,000 was LT Patriot 9116 PLD, DOB: SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: LT Rushmore 8060 PLD. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Co., Handford, CA.
Lot 130 at $33,000 was LT Marksman 9455 P ET; SIRE: RBM Fargo Y111; MGS: LT Rushmore 8060 PLD. To Domek Charolais, Wibaux, Mont., and 8 Story Farm, Altamont, Kansas.
Lot 31 at $29,000 was LT Spartan 9245 PLD, SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: Winn Mans Lanza 610S. He sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.
Lot 123 at $27,500 was LT Tilden 9712 PLD, SIRE: Broberg’s Rsource D20; MGS: LT Ledger 0332 PLD. He sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.
Lot 36 at $26,000 was LT Patriot 9226 PLD, SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: LT Blue Value 7903 ET. He sold to Schmidt Cattle Company, Gordon, NE.
Lot 103 at $26,000 was LT Abundant 9175 PLD, SIRE: LT Affinity 6221 PLD; MGS: LT Long Distance 9001 PLD. He sold to Dybdal Charolais, Newcastle, NE.
Top Angus Bulls:
Lot 173 at $45,000 was LT Inspiration 9008, SIRE: Basin Rainmaker 4404; MGS: S Foundation 514. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Co., Handford, CA.
Lot 172 at $42,500 was LT Clarion 9054, SIRE: Basin Rainmaker 4404; MGS: S Foundation 514. He sold to Sitz Angus Ranch, Dillion, MT; Tehama Angus, Gerber, CA; and ABS Global, DeForest, WI.
Lot 186 at $35,000 was LT Foremost 9415, SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Mytty In Focus. He sold to Cronin Farms, Gettysburg, S.D.
Lot 180 at $20,000 was LT Olympus 9029, SIRE: Woodhill Blueprint; MGS: LT Callahan 0009. He sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, MT.
Lot 199 at $19,000 was LT Enterprise 9087, SIRE: LT Enterprise 5213; MGS: LT Continental 2075. He sold to Steve Roseland, SD.
Lot 175 at $19,000 was LT Rainmaker 9024, SIRE: Basin Rainmaker 4404; MGS: LT Enterprise 5213. He sold to Brenner Angus, Sid & Melva Brenner, Carson, ND.
Lot 181 at $18,000 was LT Showman 9167, SIRE: Woodhill Blueprint; MGS: S A V Initiative 4406. He sold to Kelly Kirby, Lebanon, SD.
Lot 203 at $18,000 was LT Monument 9164, SIRE: LT Monument 701; MGS: TC Aberdeen 759. He sold to Haefner Farms, Mound City, SD.
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User