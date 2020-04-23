Lindskov – Thiel Ranch 39th Annual Sale

TSLN Reps: Scott Dirk, Dan Piroutek

Date of Sale: April 18, 2020

Location: Sale held at the ranch near Isabel, SD

Auctioneers: Lynn Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

157 Yearling Charolais Bulls – $10,647

73 Yearling Angus Bulls – $11,106

What an amazing day for Les Lindskov and Brent Thiel and the crew at Lindskov-Thiel Ranch for their 38th Annual Bull sale. Great people and excellent cattle make for a very successful event.

Top Charolais Bulls:

Lot 6 at $105,000 was LT Badge 9184 Pld; SIRE: LT Authority 7229 PLD; MGS: LT Patriot 4004 PLD. Sold to Nex Gen Cattle Co., Paxico, Kansas.

Lot 30 at $80,000 was LT Patriot 9458 PLD; SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: LT Silver Distance 5342 P. To Hubert Charolais Ranch, Oakley, Kansas; Full Circle Cattle Co., Lakin, Kansas; and Roster Charolais, Spencer, S.D.

Lot 40 at $58,000 was LT Patriot 9116 PLD, DOB: SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: LT Rushmore 8060 PLD. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Co., Handford, CA.

Lot 130 at $33,000 was LT Marksman 9455 P ET; SIRE: RBM Fargo Y111; MGS: LT Rushmore 8060 PLD. To Domek Charolais, Wibaux, Mont., and 8 Story Farm, Altamont, Kansas.

Lot 31 at $29,000 was LT Spartan 9245 PLD, SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: Winn Mans Lanza 610S. He sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.

Lot 123 at $27,500 was LT Tilden 9712 PLD, SIRE: Broberg’s Rsource D20; MGS: LT Ledger 0332 PLD. He sold to ST Genetics, Navasota, TX.

Lot 36 at $26,000 was LT Patriot 9226 PLD, SIRE: LT Patriot 4004 PLD; MGS: LT Blue Value 7903 ET. He sold to Schmidt Cattle Company, Gordon, NE.

Lot 103 at $26,000 was LT Abundant 9175 PLD, SIRE: LT Affinity 6221 PLD; MGS: LT Long Distance 9001 PLD. He sold to Dybdal Charolais, Newcastle, NE.

Top Angus Bulls:

Lot 173 at $45,000 was LT Inspiration 9008, SIRE: Basin Rainmaker 4404; MGS: S Foundation 514. He sold to Grimmius Cattle Co., Handford, CA.

Lot 172 at $42,500 was LT Clarion 9054, SIRE: Basin Rainmaker 4404; MGS: S Foundation 514. He sold to Sitz Angus Ranch, Dillion, MT; Tehama Angus, Gerber, CA; and ABS Global, DeForest, WI.

Lot 186 at $35,000 was LT Foremost 9415, SIRE: Connealy Confidence Plus; MGS: Mytty In Focus. He sold to Cronin Farms, Gettysburg, S.D.

Lot 180 at $20,000 was LT Olympus 9029, SIRE: Woodhill Blueprint; MGS: LT Callahan 0009. He sold to TJS Red Angus, Lodge Grass, MT.

Lot 199 at $19,000 was LT Enterprise 9087, SIRE: LT Enterprise 5213; MGS: LT Continental 2075. He sold to Steve Roseland, SD.

Lot 175 at $19,000 was LT Rainmaker 9024, SIRE: Basin Rainmaker 4404; MGS: LT Enterprise 5213. He sold to Brenner Angus, Sid & Melva Brenner, Carson, ND.

Lot 181 at $18,000 was LT Showman 9167, SIRE: Woodhill Blueprint; MGS: S A V Initiative 4406. He sold to Kelly Kirby, Lebanon, SD.

Lot 203 at $18,000 was LT Monument 9164, SIRE: LT Monument 701; MGS: TC Aberdeen 759. He sold to Haefner Farms, Mound City, SD.