Kim and Ken Lensegrav, Kyle, SD at the Logterman Family Angus & Hereford Production sale.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 10, 2020

Location: Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE

Auctioneer: Matt Lowery

Averages:

21 Yearling Angus Bulls – $3,084

59 Two Year Old Angus Bulls – $3,932

74 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $3,052

There was an excellent crowd on hand for the Annual Logterman Family Production Sale held at Valentine Livestock Auction, Valentine, NE. The Logterman Family consists of brothers Dwight and Leroy and their families. Leroy ranches in MT and brings the yearling bulls, while Dwight and son Rob have the two year old Angus and Hereford bulls. The bulls are sold in their everyday clothes, not pampered and pushed for extreme gains.

Top selling Angus bulls include:

Lot 27, DL MSK GRV Aviator 8064, reg. #19162626, a 3/18 son of Musgrave Aviator, selling to LB Haase & Sons, Valentine, Nebraska, for $9,250.

Lot 36, DL 3125 Raven Levee J803, reg. #19162646, a 3/18 son of Raven Levee 3125, to Gerald Lurz, Crookston, Nebraska, for $8,000.

Lot 26, DL 3125 Raven Levee 8266, a 4/18 son of Raven Levee 3125 to LB Haase & Sons, Valentine, Nebraska, for $7,500.

Top Hereford bulls include:

Lot 99, L=383 Ribeye 8032, reg. #43894594, a 3/18 son of K 88X Ribeye 383 to David Collins, Wood, South Dakota, for $6,750.

Lot 98, L=5211 Gallatin 8192, reg. #43898175, a 4/18 son of Churchill Gallatin 5211C to Jake Gideon, Burwell, Nebraska, for $6,500.

Lot 107, L=5211 Gallatin 8098, reg. # 43895825, a 4/18 son of Churchill Gallatin 5211C sold to Matt Pieper, Akron, Colorado, for $6,500.