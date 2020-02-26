Lone Tree Red Angus Production Sale.

Bill Burress, Isabel, SD and Larry Schulke, Mud Butte, SD. Lone Tree Red Angus bull buyers.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 24, 2020

Location: Faith Livestock Auction, Faith, SD

Auctioneer: Seth Weishaar

Averages:

47 Yearling Red Angus Bulls – $3,760

12 Registered open yearling heifers – $1,575

9 Registered Red Angus cows – $1,788

A very nice lineup of bulls and females from Brad and Brook Schecher for their annual Lone Tree Red Angus 8th Annual Production sale. The bulls were fed to last and not pushed for optimal gains, but were in great sale condition. Brad is confident these bulls will last and backs them with a 2 year breeding guarantee. The heifer calves were right out of the replacement pen and the bred cows offered was basically a calving date dispersal, offering the late calving cows.

Top selling bull was lot 3, Lone Tree Grand Slam G044, a 2/19 son of Brown Oracle B112, epds CED 12 BW -1.7 WW 67 YW 109 Milk 23 to Allen Olson, Box Elder, SD for $5,500.

Lot 1, Lone Tree Standout G002, a 1/19 son of Brown BLW Fantastic C5959, epds CED 14 BW -2.8 WW 59 YW 96 Milk 22 to Bill Burress, Isabel, SD for $5,250.

Lot 8, Lone Tree X Factor G026, a 1/19 son of LSF MEW X-Factor 6693D, epds CED 16 BW -3.2 WW 72 YW 115 Milk 19 to Charles Karp, Owanka, SD for $4,750.

Lot 30, Lone Tree Merlin G084, a 2/19 son of WFL Merlin 018A, epds CED 11 BW -0.6 WW 76 YW 117 Milk 20 to Darling Creek Ranch, LLC, Meadow, SD for $4,750.

The top selling female was lot 55, Lone Tree Crystal G062, a 2/19 daughter of LSF MEW X-Man 6694D, epds CED 13 BW -1.6 WW 67 YW 103 Milk 24 to Blake Wood, Watford City, ND for $2,100.