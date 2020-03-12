Lucky 7 Angus strives to have the most profitable customers in the livestock industry.



TSLN Rep: Matt Wznick

Date of Sale: March 7, 2020

Location: Riverton Livestock Auction, Riverton, Wyoming

Auctioneer: Warren Thompson & Barry Ellis

Averages:

58 Yearling Angus Bulls – $6,216

29 Angus Fall Bulls – $7,095

252 Angus Two-Year-Old Bulls – $4,865

A large crowd of both repeat and new buyers filled the seats for the 21st Annual Lucky 7 Angus Cowboy Bulls!!! Production Sale held March 7, 2020 at Riverton Livestock Auction, Riverton, Wyoming. Lucky 7 Angus has made it their goal to have “the most profitable customers in the livestock industry” and continues to work hard on providing feed efficient cattle. Congratulations on a great sale!

Lot 5 at $12,000, LUCKY 7 COPYRIGHT 972, DOB 2/28/19, LUCKY 7 COPYRIGHT 5083 x LUCKY 7 ELBANCE 6554, Sold to DeGrand Angus, Baker, Montana.

Lot 76 at $10,000, LUCKY 7 UNO 8506, DOB 9/27/18, LUCKY 7 UNO 504 x LUCKY 7 BLACK JESTRESS 556, Sold to Stark Ranch, Crowheart, Wyoming.

Lot 127 at $10,000, LUCKY 7 COPYRIGHT 8083, DOB 4/11/18, LUCKY 7 COPYRIGHT 5083 x LUCKY 7 BLACKCAP 320, Sold to Dunmier Ranch, McFadden, Wyoming.

Lot 224 at $10,000, LUCKY 7 CASH 8263, DOB 4/1/18, TM CASH 516 x LUCKY 7 DIXIE QUEEN 6126, Sold to TRK Properties, Walden, Colorado.

Lot 71 at $9,500, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 8508, DOB 9/27/18, LUCKY 7 HOMESTEADER 5529 x LUCKY 7 BEEBE QUEEN 530, Sold to Stark Ranch, Crowheart, Wyoming.

Lot 62 at $9,500, LUCKY 7 UNO 8521, DOB 9/29/18, LUCKY 7 UNO 504 x LUCKY 7 ELBANCE 495, Sold to Charles Price, Daniel, Wyoming.