MacDonald Ranches Performance Power 2020 Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: March 10, 2020
Location: Kist Livestock, Mandan, ND
Auctioneer: Al Conover
Averages:
145 Yearling Salers and Salers Optimizer bulls – $4,002
5 Yearling Angus bulls – $5,150
11 Registered Heifer calves – $1,691
73 Commercial bred cows – $1,731
MacDonald Ranches have been breeding Salers bulls for over 30 years and have developed a nationwide reputation for thick, deep bodied beef bulls that will stand up in most any environment. One thing you will not have to worry about with a MacDoanld Ranches Salers bull is disposition. All came into and left the sale ring like a gentleman.
Top selling Salers bulls:
Lot 74, MAC Grassy Butte 171G, a 2/19 black, polled purebred, sired by MAC Earthquake 158E with epds of BW 0.9 WW 44 YW 78 Milk 26 to Joe Davidson, Gregory, SD for $13,000.
Lot 39, MAC Galapagos 27G, 1/19, red, polled purebred sired by MAC Anders 29A, epds, BW 0.3 WW 42 YW 79 Milk 30 to Hammond Cattle Co., Hardin, MT for $11,500.
Lot 51, MAC Generous 149G, 2/19, black, polled purebred sired by KKCC Debut 614D, epds BW 3.0 WW 47 YW 89 Milk 24 to Lyman Salers, Rexburg, ID for $9,000.
Lot 90, MAC Gold Buckle 275G, 3/19, red polled purebred sired by MAC Emporer 114E, epds BW 2.4 WW 40 YW 88 Milk 29 to Hammond Cattle Co., Hardin, MT for $8,500.
The top Angus bull was lot 174, MAC Garrison 183G, a 2/19 son of SS Niagara, epds BW 1.7 WW 76 YW 142 Milk 30 to Dayle Musick, Pierre, SD for $6,500.