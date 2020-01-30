A set of yearling flush brothers selling at Marcy Cattle Company.



TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Jan. 23, 2020

Location: Gordon, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Joe Goggins, Billings, MT

Averages:

139 Angus Bulls – $5,345

34 Coming 2 Year Old Angus Bulls – $5,684

105 Yearling Angus Bulls – $5,236

Top selling bulls:

Lot 135 Marcys 19 Resource 114-9 sold for $10,000; DOB: 2/11/2019; Sired by S A V Resource 1441; MGS: Connealy Tanker 736A. He sold to Dyer Ranch LLC, NE.

Lot 74 Marcys Southern Charm 9108 sold for $9,500. DOB: 2/17/2019; Sired by BUBS Southern Charm AA31; MGS: Lisco No Question 802. He sold to Hardee Farms, Florida.

Lot 114 Marcys 19 Ace 176-9 sold for $9,250. DOB: 2/24/2019; Sired by 4M Ace 709; MGS: Sitz Upward 307R He sold to Bruce Forney, NE.

Lot 55 Marcys N Plus 979 sold for $9,000. DOB: 2/11/2019; Sired by Marcys Scale Breaker N Plus; MGS: Connealy Packer 547. He sold to Kirk Budd, NE.