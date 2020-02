McConnell Angus

TSLN Rep: Drew Feller

Date of Sale: Feb. 7, 2020

Location: Dix, Nebraska

Auctioneer: Lex Madden

Averages:

195 Angus Bulls – $5,744

53 Angus Females – $1,965

Top Lots:

Lot 2 at $32,500 was McConnell Altitude 854, DOB: 8/14/2018; Sired by McConnell Altitude 3114; MGS: SAV Bismarck 5682. He sold to the Colorado Genetics Partnership of Colorado.

Lot 1 at $30,000 was McConnell Rainmaster 8458, DOB: 8/4/2018; Sired by SAV 654X Rainmaster 6849; MGS: PA Full Power 2108. He sold to Beaman’s X6 Ranch of Colorado.

Lot 33 at $25,000 was McConnell Regard 2938, DOB: 6/2/2018; Sired by SAV Regard 4863; MGS: SAV Pioneer 7301. He sold to the McGill Ranch of Wyoming.

Lot 4 at $16,500 was McConnell Rainmaster 828, DOB: 8/7/2018; Sired by SAV 654X Rainmaster 6849; MGS: GAR Predestined. He sold to McGill Ranch of Wyoming.

Lot 18 at $15,000 was McConnell President 9000, DOB: 1/6/2019; Sired by SAV President 6847; MGS: SAV 004 Density 4336. He sold to PaPa Ganoush Angus of Tennessee.