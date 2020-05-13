McDonnell Angus “Bulls of the Badlands” Sale
TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk
Date of Sale: May 6, 2020
Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND
Auctioneer: Greg Goggins
Support Local Journalism
Averages:
77 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,513
12 Registered Yearling Heifers – $1,383
The McDonnell Family held their 15th annual ND bull sale. With over 50 years in the Angus business, this has always been a strong performance program with an extra emphasis on maternal traits and feed efficiency.
Top selling bulls include:
Lot 910 — $20,000, McD Capitalist 910, 3/19 son of AB-LVS Capitalist 4507 x CCA Uno 049, epds CED 5 BW 2.4 WW 77 Y W138 Milk 38 to Webo Angus, Lusk, WY; MJB Ranch, Lodge Grass, MT; Frosty Creek Angus, Roundup, MT
Lot 906 — $15,000, McD Capitalist 906, 3/19 son of AB-LVS Capitalist 4507 x Koupal Czech 158, epds CED 3 BW 3.1 WW 70 Y W131 Milk 27 to Kevin Bauer, Baker, MT
Lot 978 — $10,500, McD TM Cash 978, 3/19 son of TM Cash 516 x Willekes Converter 4402-9, epds CED 4 BW 1.0 WW 68 YW 125 Milk 34 to Silhouette Angus, Jordan, MT
Lot 934 — $10,000, McD Rainmaker 934, 3/19 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 x QV Final Answer 5009, epds CED 7 BW 1.9 WW 78 YW 133 Milk 29 to Kevin Bauer, Baker, MT
Lot 976 — $8,000, McD TM Cash 976, 4/19 son of TM Cash 516 x Basin Yellowstone R178, epds CED 5 BW 0.8 WW 58 YW 108 Milk 32 to Hutson Farms, Elk City, OK
Support Local Journalism
Readers like you make the Tri-State Livestock News’ work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, relevant coverage of the livestock industry.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User