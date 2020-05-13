McDonnell Angus “Bulls of the Badlands” Sale | TSLN.com
McDonnell Angus “Bulls of the Badlands” Sale

Date of Sale: May 6, 2020

Date of Sale: May 6, 2020

Location: Bowman Auction Market, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Greg Goggins


Averages:

77 Yearling Angus Bulls – $4,513

12 Registered Yearling Heifers – $1,383

The McDonnell Family held their 15th annual ND bull sale. With over 50 years in the Angus business, this has always been a strong performance program with an extra emphasis on maternal traits and feed efficiency.

Top selling bulls include:

Lot 910 — $20,000, McD Capitalist 910, 3/19 son of AB-LVS Capitalist 4507 x CCA Uno 049, epds CED 5 BW 2.4 WW 77 Y W138 Milk 38 to Webo Angus, Lusk, WY; MJB Ranch, Lodge Grass, MT; Frosty Creek Angus, Roundup, MT

Lot 906 — $15,000, McD Capitalist 906, 3/19 son of AB-LVS Capitalist 4507 x Koupal Czech 158, epds CED 3 BW 3.1 WW 70 Y W131 Milk 27 to Kevin Bauer, Baker, MT

Lot 978 — $10,500, McD TM Cash 978, 3/19 son of TM Cash 516 x Willekes Converter 4402-9, epds CED 4 BW 1.0 WW 68 YW 125 Milk 34 to Silhouette Angus, Jordan, MT

Lot 934 — $10,000, McD Rainmaker 934, 3/19 son of Basin Rainmaker 4404 x QV Final Answer 5009, epds CED 7 BW 1.9 WW 78 YW 133 Milk 29 to Kevin Bauer, Baker, MT

Lot 976 — $8,000, McD TM Cash 976, 4/19 son of TM Cash 516 x Basin Yellowstone R178, epds CED 5 BW 0.8 WW 58 YW 108 Milk 32 to Hutson Farms, Elk City, OK

