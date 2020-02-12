Mrnak Hereford Ranch 53rd Annual Production Sale

Kevin McKitrick, Bowman, ND, purchased several Mrnak Ranch Hereford bulls.



TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: Feb. 9, 2020

Location: Bowman Livestock Auction, Bowman, ND

Auctioneer: Scott Weishaar and Seth Weishaar

Averages:

85 Two Year Old Hereford Bulls – $5,141

23 Commercial Hereford Bred Heifers – $1,593

198 Commercial Open Heifers – $1,209

Great day for the Mrnak Family as they hosted the 53rd Annual Mrnak Herefords Production sale. The bulls are represented by home-raised herd sires and AI sires from the top genetics in the Hereford Breed. The females in the sale were from Mrnak Ranch and Mrnak bull buyers. All were either sired by or bred to Mrnak Hereford bulls.

Lot 13, MH 2239 Advance 830 1ET, 3/18 son of H5 9075 Advance 2239 x Churchill Sensation 028X, sold to Stuber Ranch, Bowman, North Dakota, at $31,000.

Lot 114, MH 694 Advance 8601, 10/18 son of BCC Advance 694D x NJW 73S W18 Hometown 10Y ET, sold to KMK Herefords, Grey Eagle, Minnesota, at $12,000.

Lot 53, MH 5005 Shadow 8177, April 16, 2018 son of HH Shadows Impact 5005 x MH 44U Durango 3125 1ET, to Ron Buckman, South Heart, North Dakota, for $10,000.

Lot 24, MH 4111 Trust 868 1ET, April 3, 2018 son of MH Trust 4111 1ET x MH Dakota Lad 6238 1ET, sold to Empire Ranch, Moorecroft, Wyoming, for $10,000.

Lot 3, MH 4119 Advance 808 1ET, March 17, 2018 son of MH 2239 Advance 4119 x MH Dakota Lad 6238, to Scott Katus, Watauga, South Dakota, for $9,000.