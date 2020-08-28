Myers Performance Horse Prospect Sale

Second high seller, Queen of Smooth



Date: Aug. 22, 2020

Location: Seven Down Arenas, Spearfish, South Dakota

Reported by: Larry Larson

Photographed by: Larry Larson

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Overall average: (49): $21,796 (Weanlings, Yearlings, 2-Year-Olds, Arena Prospects & Broodmares)

Frenchmans Guy average (5): $40,200 / RIDERS (4): $46,250

A Smooth Guy average: (7): $43,071 (All 2-Year-Olds)

The stage was set back in the fall of 1987 when the ‘The Legend’ Frenchmans Guy joined the Myers Ranch as a weanling. With progeny arena earnings now exceeding $14 million, he was sired by the Cowan Ranch stallion Sun Frost, his dam was a Loiseau broodmare named Frenchman Lady.

Topping the 2020 sale at $80,000 was Hez Famous Guyz, a 2017 Gray Gelding sired by Frenchmans Guy and out of Disarray SI 89 by Dash Ta Fame SI 113. It’s a golden cross that has already produced barrel racing standouts Famous Mic Guy Ver, Guyz R A Mysery, Guys Keepin The Fame, Letz Makea Deal Guyz and Guys Famous Girl.

Lowery Farms from Madison, North Carolina made the trip to Spearfish and left the sale with three outstanding prospects – second high seller Queen Of Smooth ($79,000), Shez My Pick Guyz and Shez Special.

Bill and Deb Myers appreciated all those who attended the sale.

$80,000 – HEZ FAMOUS GUYZ, 2017 Gray Gelding (Frenchmans Guy x Disarray SI 89, Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Myers Performance Horses – Platts, AZ

$79,000 – QUEEN OF SMOOTH, 2018 Sorrel Mare (A Smooth Guy x FC Peachfuzz Ta Fame, Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Myers Performance Horses – Lowery, NC

$45,000 – TUTTI FRUTI SMOOTHIE, 2018 Buckskin Mare (Appendix) – (A Smooth Guy x Cowgirls Cartel, Cowboys Cartel SI 93) Myers Performance Horses – Baze, TX

$43,000 – A SMOOTH DISARRAY, 2018 Gray Mare (A Smooth Guy x Disarray SI 89, Dash Ta Fame SI 113) Myers Performance Horses – Hickey, TX

$42,000 – SHEZ GOT GUY VISIONS, 2017 Bay Mare (Frenchmans Guy x Moon Visions SI 89, Visionarian SI 94) Myers Performance Horses – Lynch, AZ

$37,000 – APRIL SMOOTHIE, 2018 Bay Mare (A Smooth Guy x Hot April Colours, Hot Colours SI 102) Myers Performance Horses – Baze, TX

$36,000 – SERIOUSLY LUCKY, 2018 Buckskin Gelding (Lucky Wonder Horse x Seriously Guys, Frenchmans Guy) Myers Performance Horses – Hatch, FL

$35,000 – TIMETO SHAKITUP GUYZ, 2018 Buckskin Gelding (A Smooth Guy x Dear Shakey, Royal Shake Em SI 104) Myers Performance Horses – Gray, Canada

$35,000 – DUKE OF SMOOTH, 2018 Bay Gelding (A Smooth Guy x Flying To Holland SI 102, Holland Ease SI 109) Myers Performance Horses – Negrete, CA