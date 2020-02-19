Nathan Palm 8th Annual Production Sale

Repeat buyers, Patty and Curtis Rahm, Turton, South Dakota, bought three bulls.



Date: Feb. 16, 2020

Location: Glacial Lakes Livestock Sale Facility, Watertown, SD

Auctioneer: Dustin Carter

TSLN Rep: Dan Piroutek

Averages:

35 Angus Bulls – $3,392

Nathan Palm Angus is located near Estelline, South Dakota. He and his family brought fall and two-year-old Angus bulls to this sale.

John Blohm and his family of Blohm Angus brought a good selection of yearling Angus bulls, utilizing embryo transfer. The Blohm family lives near Reinbeck, Iowa.

Active bidding took place for the right to pick one of the Palm spring heifers on May 1, 2020. The winning bidder paid $9,500.

Top Selling Lots:

Lot 8023: $6,750 to Jim Ketelhut, Pukwana, South Dakota – Mogck Bullseye x Connealy Confidence 0100

Lot 8038: $5,500 to Neal Ruhd, Clear Lake, South Dakota – HA Cowboy Up 5405 x SAV Angus Valley 1867

Lot 8048: $5,250 to Greg Bower, Wolsey, South Dakota – LHA Southside 355-6106 x Connealy Sullivan 83A

Lot 925: $5,100 to Nick Kissner, Wood Lake, Minnesota – Baldridge Colonel C251 x A A R Ten X 7008 S A

Pick of Heifers: $9,500 from Justin Driesen, Canby, Minnesota