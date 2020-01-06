North Dakota Angus State Sale

TSLN Rep: Dennis Ginkens

Date of Sale: Jan. 4, 2020

Location: Kist Livestock Mandan,ND

Auctioneer: Roger Jacobs

Averages:

26 Bull Calves – $5,365

3 Two-Yr. Old Bulls – $4,833

6 Bred Heifers – $3,275

1 Bred Cow – $3,750

8 Heifer Calves – $2,750

4 ET Lots – $737

3 Semen Lots – $87

Great group of consignors that brought a outstanding set of bulls and females to offer a big crowd of buyers.

Lot 38. $14,500, PF Southern Charm 933, February 14, 2019, BUBS Southern Charm AA31 x SAV Clark 8374, consigned by Petersen Farms, Bowbells, ND, sold to Beggers Diamond V Ranch, Wibaux, MT

Lot 44. $10,000, TNT Cinch Up 303, January 28, 2019, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Connealy Earnan 076E, consigned by TNT Angus, Rock Lake, ND, sold to Preszler Farm, Braddock, ND

Lot 26. $9,500, HAF Outfit 9173, February 1, 2019, KR Outfit x Kramers Apollo 317, consigned by Hoffmann Angus, Wheatland, ND, sold to Ellenson Land & Cattle, Fargo, ND

Lot 39. $8,750, PF Capitalist 910, February 4, 2019, LD Capitalist 316 x Young Dale Believe 46B, consigned by Petersen Farms, Bowbells, ND, sold to Opp Angus, Hebron, ND

TOP SELLING HEIFER CALF:

Lot 29. $6,000, Jbar NA 914G Bonnie Brae, January 19, 2019, HA Cowboy Up 5405 x Barstow Cash, consigned by Johnson Bros. Angus/Nelson Angus, Egeland, ND, sold to Jon Brown, Devils Lake, ND.