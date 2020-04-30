Opp Angus 46th Annual Performance Sale

TSLN Rep: Scott Dirk

Date of Sale: April 22, 2020

Location: Stockmens West, Dickinson, ND

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages:

68 Yearling Angus bulls – $3,484

62 Yearling Open heifers – $1,220

Opp Angus, David and son Joel Opp & their families held the 46th Annual Opp Angus sale at Stockmen’s West in Dickinson, ND on a beautiful spring day. This operation has been in the Angus business for 69 years, focusing on breeding cattle that will work in the ND environment for commercial cattlemen. The bulls are thick and stout and the females are excellent brood cow prospects.

Top selling bull on the day was lot 1, Opp 316 Capitalist 901, 2/19 son of LD Capitalist 316, epds CED 6 BW 2.4 WW 79 YW 145 Milk 30 to don Zimbleman, Fullerton, ND for $9,000.

Lot 12, Opp Payweight Plus 941, 2/19 son of Fasin Payweight Plus 6048, epds CED 9 BW .3 WW 79 YW 128 Milk 37 to Curt Kralicek, Manning, ND for $7,000.

Lot 17, Opp Southern Charm 911, 3/19 son of Bubs Southern Charm AA31, epds CED 6 BW 1.3 WW 54 YW 96 Milk 25 to Cody Staiger, Hebron, ND for $6,500.

Lot 2, Opp 316 Capitalist 902, 3/19 son of LD Capitalist 316, epds CED 3 BW 2.4 WW 74 YW 128 Milk 25 to Jerry Anheluk, Belfield, ND for $6,000.

Lot 8, Opp Arsenal 917, 3/19 son of Connealy Arsenal 2174, epds CED 12 BW .6 WW 70 YW 128 Milk 30 to Mark Hauser, Hebron, ND for $6,000.