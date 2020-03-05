Pederson’s Broken Heart Ranch—Red Angus & Quarter Horses 42nd Annual Production Sale

Lee and Bryan Keller, Mandan, North Dakota, bought Broken Heart bulls for a long time.



TSLN Sale Reps: Dan Piroutek and Scott Dirk

Date: Mar. 4, 2020

Location: at the ranch north of Firesteel, SD

Auctioneer: Lynn Weishaar

Averages: 71 reg. Red Angus Yearling Bulls – $4,373

It was a warm, spring-like day for the annual production sale for Broken Heart Ranch. Owners, Gary and Sue Pederson and Chad and Lisa Pederson, raise some of the finest Red Angus Cattle and Quarter Horses in western South Dakota. Their ranch is located in north central South Dakota, northwest of Timber Lake.

A good crowd enjoyed the day, with very active bidding. This is still rated as one of the top sales for the excellent lunch and hospitality.

Top Selling Red Angus Bulls:

Lot 2: $ 13,000 to Noel Henrickson Red Angus, Draper, South Dakota – CSF New Direction 14C x Pie Code Red 9058

Lot 1: $ 9,000 to Triple U Ranch, Akaska, South Dakota – LSF SRR Impeccable 3150A x Red SSS Drifter 327W

Lot 15: $ 8,250 to William Marks, Gettysburg, South Dakota – WEBR Beartooth 755 x BHR Golden Boy 453B

Lot 18: $ 7,250 to Noel Henrickson Red Angus, Draper, South Dakota – LSF SRR High Plains 6237D x Feddes Cougar A210

Lot 35: $ 7,000 to– William Marks, Gettysburg, South Dakota – BHR Bases Loaded 166 6200 x Feddes Cougar A210

Lot 36: $ 7,000 to Dallas Schott, McLaughlin, South Dakota – WEBR Beartooth 755 x OHRR Dakota Copper 29K